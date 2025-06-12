Reaffirming Dangote’s Continental Leadership

With three trophies- Most Admired African Brand, induction into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame and the clinching of Lifetime Achievement Award by Aliko Dangote, at the 15th annual Brand Africa 100 awards, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Dangote brand appears to be moving towards becoming one of the most admired global brands, reports Raheem Akingbolu

Think of a brand that has consistently put Nigeria on the world map and Dangote brand will readily come to mind. From the word go, promoters of Dangote Industries Limited knew that building a brand is best achieved by developing a reputation in the community. Over the years, the management has been conscious of the need to have expert knowledge within their industry niche. While everyone wants to have their brand become an overnight sensation, the strategist behind Dangote brand’s success story knows that becoming a leader within a niche takes time and determination. Therefore, for them to establish the brand as a leader in the public eye, they have been consistent and relentless when promoting the brand’s image.

As reflected in the profile of most successful brands, a deliberate brand can only be an offshoot of strategic planning, core competence and marketplace realities. At the 15th annual Brand Africa 100 awards, held recently at the iconic Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dangote Industries Limited set a new record when it beat MTN, DSTV, AZAM and other top African brands to emerge Most Admired African Brand, following an independent, consumer-led survey conducted across more than 30 African countries. Having consistently remained on top of the chart in Africa for years, the brand was also inducted into the hall of fame while the President of the Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the organisers, Aliko Dangote won the award in recognition of his leadership in driving impactful industrialisation, establishing a world-class African brand, and reshaping the continent’s economic future through a benchmark, homegrown enterprise.

Meanwhile, with the company’s induction into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame, it thus became the first African firm to receive this distinction. The induction recognises Dangote’s transformative impact on African consumers and its influential role in shaping a positive narrative for the continent.

Joining Dangote Industries in the inaugural Hall of Fame were MTN, M-Pesa, Ethiopian Airlines, and South Africa, for consistently ranking among Africa’s most admired brands over the past 5 to 15 years and for building sustainable, globally respected brands.

Many things determine the place of a brand in the market but perhaps the most enduring factor is the ability of the brand to resonate with consumers. Thus, a brand with Top of mind awareness, which is a measure of how high brands rank in the consciousness of consumers, tends to be one of the most talked-about brands in the market.

In the Nigeria market and a few African countries, the Dangote Brand fits in perfectly as the first brand that comes to mind when consumers think of some certain niche products and this has helped the brand achieve top of mind awareness. No wonder, year in, year out, the organisers of the Top 50 Brands Nigeria have consistently adjudged Dangote as the Nigeria’s most valuable brand. The 2024 edition was the seventh year in a row that the brand would be so adjudged.

By securing an impressive aggregate score of 89.6 percent on the brand strength measurement index, (BSM) conducted by the ranking company, Dangote proved resilient in the face of testing market conditions, justifying premium prices with positive perceptions, and proving that meaningful, different and salient brands are best placed to weather global and economic disruptions. The organisers of the 2025 Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands award, has just taken the honour further with the rating of Dangote brand as the ‘Most Admired African brand’.

According to the organisers, the 2025 rankings reveal a stark contrast between rising African optimism and declining brand loyalty. While 68% of Africans expressed belief in the continent—up from 64% in 2024—only 11% of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands are African, marking a historic low and down from 14% in 2024. The report indicates the urgent need for homegrown brands to translate belief into consumer loyalty, and for Africans to more actively support Made-in-Africa products and enterprises.

“It is disappointing to see the sharp drop in African brands, which mirrors the ranking of non-African nations as the most influential in Africa,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa. “It’s a wake-up call for Africa—and a barometer of the continent’s lagging industrialisation agenda. It’s not enough for Africans to say they believe in the continent—they must buy made-in-Africa. For that to happen, African brands must invest in R&D, continue to innovate, deliver quality, and use authenticity as a differentiator.”

Reacting to the awards, Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said the honours reflected the unwavering commitment, excellence, and innovation that define the group’s journey. He added that they are a testament to the dedication of the company’s outstanding team, partners, and stakeholders, who continue to believe in the mission to drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation for the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to our Founder and President, Aliko Dangote for building a purposeful world-class industrial brand that has exceptionally transformed African lives and the African narrative. This accolade celebrates not only his visionary leadership but also his tireless efforts in transforming industries, creating opportunities, and championing African enterprise on the global stage. His legacy is an inspiration to generations of entrepreneurs and leaders across Africa,” he said.

Noting that the recognition would further inspire the company to push boundaries, empower communities, and deliver meaningful value across Africa and beyond, Chiejina reaffirmed Dangote Industries’ commitment to excellence, integrity, and transformative growth.

In his keynote address, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Mr.ClaverGatete, praised Aliko Dangote, the Hall of Fame inductees, and the Brand Africa laureates for advancing the African agenda. He highlighted the alignment between Brand Africa and the ECA’s mission to promote inclusive industrialisation, regional integration, and private sector-led growth. He also called for increased investment in youth-led innovation, regional value chains, and the establishment of a Pan-African Creative Innovation Fund to identify, finance, and globalise Africa’s most promising brands.

“I wish to particularly acknowledge MTN, Dangote Group, mPesa and Ethiopian Airlines for consistently maintaining their distinguished positions among the “Most Admired African Brands” category and continuing to set benchmarks in brand leadership, innovation and continental impact,” he said.

A brand is a tool of trust. Consumers tend to trust brands that put them at the centre of their thinking. This is where Dangote gets it right. It puts consumers first and ensures it meet their needs at the right place, time, quantity and quality. Today, the brand is a highly recognized and admired brand in Africa, particularly in Nigeria. It has consistently been recognized as the Most Admired Brand in Africa for multiple years, demonstrating its strong reputation and influence. The brand is synonymous with quality and is known for its diverse range of products and services across various sectors.