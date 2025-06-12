ICANN, NCC Others Back 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) through the African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) is supporting the 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series is organised by ITREALMS Media and hosted under DigitalSENSE Africa (DSA).

The Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke in a chat with newsmen in Lagos said the upcoming forum will hold in Lagos.

He also listed the likes of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Internet Society Nigeria chapter, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), among other stakeholders drumming support.

Nweke also revealed that the chairperson of AFRALO, HadiaElminiawi is expected to address stakeholders at the 2025 NDSF on the theme ‘Global Digital Compact: Opportunities for Multi-stakeholders in Nigeria.’ Also, he said the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida will be giving a keynote on ‘Global Digital Compact: Opportunities forMulti-stakeholders in Nigeria, via Telecoms,’ while the Managing Director, IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, the chairman, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo and President, ISOC Nigeria Chapter, Kunle Olorundare, would be dissecting the role of stakeholders on the overarching theme.