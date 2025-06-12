AVA Securities Concludes Varsity Students Trading Competition

AVA Securities Limited, a subsidiary of AVA Capital Group, has successfully concluded the second edition of the AVA Securities Trading Competition, Nigeria’s first securities trading competition for university students, where students traded with N5 million.

Following the conclusion of the Season Two, Season Three of the groundbreaking initiative is set to launch in August 2025, with applications opening this June.

Commenting on the conclusion of the second edition and the announcement of Season Three, Managing Director of AVA Securities Limited, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Adeniji, said: “This competition is more than just trading—it is about building a financially savvy generation equipped to make smart investment decisions. As the first of its kind in Nigeria, we are proud to continue leading the charge in shaping how young people interact with capital markets.”

According to the company, launched in September 2024, the AVA Securities Trading Competition was created to deepen financial literacy, enhance strategic thinking and risk management skills, and provide a practical platform for university students to showcase their trading instincts in a live market environment.

“Unlike traditional investment competitions that rely on simulations or demo accounts, this one-of-a-kind competition empowers selected student teams with N5 million in real capital to trade live on the AVA Securities trading platform,” it said.

Season Two brought together a highly competitive and diverse group of students from 10 Nigerian universities. They include:Babcock University (Team: Titans); University of Port Harcourt (Team: Coral); University of Benin (Team: Ivory);University of Ilorin (Team: Trackers);Covenant University (Team: Seekers); Pan-Atlantic University (Team: Bulls);ABU Zaria (Team: Emerald); Obafemi Awolowo University (Team: Rangers);University of Lagos (Team: Aqua); University of Ibadan (Team: Strategist).

The company explained that over a four-month period, teams battled it out in a volatile Nigerian equities market, applying intelligent strategies, managing risks, and adjusting to live market fluctuations—many for the first time.

“The competition concluded with Team Titans from Babcock University emerging as the overall winner, followed by Coral from the University of Port Harcourt (Champions of Season 1) as the first runner-up, and Ivory from the University of Benin as the second runner-up. All three teams demonstrated outstanding trading discipline, strategic thinking, and exceptional team coordination,” the company said.

“Applications for the third edition will go live this June, and the competition will commence in August 2025. The programme as designed will feature media coverage, mentorship, leadership exposure, and rewards such as internship opportunities, job offers, and a share of the trading profits. The AVA Securities Trading Competition is open to 200–500 level students in all disciplines from accredited Nigerian universities,” it added.