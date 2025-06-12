Akeem Ali

In a milestone that underscores its dominance in Nigeria’s luxury auto market, AbujaCar has officially sold the most expensive privately-owned vehicle in the history of the country: a McLaren Senna Exposed Carbon Edition. The buyer? Afrobeat global sensation Burna Boy. Priced at a jaw-dropping N3.2 billion, this hypercar purchase follows closely on the heels of AbujaCar’s reputation-shaking import of the country’s first Tesla Cybertruck. Here’s the deep dive into what this means for the company, the superstar, and Nigeria’s lingering appetite for automotive excellence.

Rarity on Wheels: The McLaren Senna Exposed Carbon

The Senna is no ordinary McLaren. Waploaded recorded that the McLaren was named in honour of legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna, the model was specifically engineered to be the brand’s most track-focused, road-legal hypercar. Only 500 road-going units were ever produced—and every single one was sold almost immediately.

Within that elite range, the Exposed Carbon Edition stands a class apart. It showcases the hypercar’s raw carbon-fibre monocoque in full view—no paint, no wraps, just exotic lightweight carbon.

Though some outlets report always only 15 units of the exposed-carbon variant were produced, others suggest there may have been more special finishes, but consensus points to extreme rarity and collectability.

The Senna Universe: Variants & Production Numbers

McLaren’s Senna lineup isn’t just the base model. Under the umbrella of the ‘Ultimate Series’ sit several ultra-exclusive variants:

1. Senna (road legal) – 500 units

2. Senna GTR (track only) – 75 units

3. Senna LM (Special Operations) – 35 units

4. Senna GTR LM – a mere 5 units

Then there are bespoke one-offs and client-dedicated editions:

• Senna Exposed Carbon, ultra-rare (just 15 built).

• Senna XP Specials (track homage versions).

• Sabre, a V8 masterpiece exclusive to select US clients, also based on the Senna platform.

This makes Burna Boy’s car not just a top-tier hypercar—it’s one of the most exclusive McLarens ever.

Burna Boy: A Curator of Dream Cars

Known for his chart-topping hits and global influence, Burna Boy has built a distinctive car collection that chauffeurs his superstar lifestyle.

He’s owned (or reportedly owns):

• Rolls-Royce Phantom

• Bentley Continental GT

• Range Rover Autobiography

• A Ferrari or two (various sources differ)

• Now, the crown jewel: his McLaren Senna Exposed Carbon

Estimates value his collection conservatively in the N4–5 billion range:

• Rolls and Bentley: N400–600 million combined.

• Supercars add another N1.5 billion.

• And the Senna alone is N3.2 billion.

That’s a stable of six to eight vehicles collectively worth a staggering N5 billion or more, confirming Burna Boy’s status as arguably Nigeria’s most automotive-forward entertainer.

Meet the Man Behind the Deal: AbujaCar’s CEO, Sadiq SaminuGeidam

At the helm of AbujaCar sits its dynamic founder and CEO, Mr. Sadiq Saminu, whose strategic gambits have reshaped Nigeria’s luxury car sales landscape.

He has negotiated multiple luxury vehicle imports into the country including Lamborghini, Ferrari and being the first to import a Tesla cybertruck into the country.

His innovation led to the founding of AbujaCar and subsidiaries, CafeByAbujaCar, which now has branches in Abuja and Kaduna, AbujaCar rentals and AbujaCrib a destination for high-end homes.

Speaking after the Senna deal, the CEO said:

“This sale cements AbujaCar’s commitment to bringing Nigeria the world’s finest road machines. We’re not just dealers, we’re curators of aspiration. More launches are coming soon.”

What this means for car culture in Nigeria

Burna Boy’s acquisition isn’t just a flashy headline. It signals a broader shift in the Nigerian luxury auto ecosystem:

• Market Maturation: With multi-billion-naira deals, a precedent has been set for others to follow.

• Confidence in System: Clearing regulations and logistics successfully shows that Nigeria’s infrastructure can handle truly elite auto imports.

• Electric Revolution: AbujaCar’s earlier Tesla Cybertruck intro hinted, and this Senna sale cements—the shift moving forward.

“AbujaCar’s record-setting McLaren sale isn’t a one-off. It’s a statement of intent, not just from a dealership, but from its celebrity customer and a country on the verge of redefining luxury. Burna Boy’s Senna Exposed Carbon is more than a car; it’s a cultural landmark, a hyper-rare object that bridges global performance engineering with Nigerian swagger,” Fidelis Ozuawala said.

For those watching, AbujaCar’s next moves just became a national talking point. If its CEO’s roadmap holds true, more world-firsts are coming—more exotic reveals, more elite vehicles, and a dealer increasingly seen as Africa’s gateway to automotive excellence. Watch this space, the road ahead just got a whole lot more thrilling.

* Mr. Ali is an Investment and Risk Analyst