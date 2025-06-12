140 Amateur Golfers for OBJ Golf Tournament 

Over 140-amateur golfers drawn from across the country are expected to participate in 7th Olusegun Obasanjo Golf Tournament scheduled to tee off on Saturday, June 14 at Abeokuta Golf Club.

Chairman of the event’s Organising Committee, Oladipupo Adegbite, said at a pre-tournament press briefing at the club on Tuesday that it has become a tradition in the Club to honour the former President for his contribution to nation building.

“The OBJ Golf Tournament is put together to honour Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a revered Nigerian for his integrity, and all that he has done and is still doing is to keep Nigeria a united country”, Adegbite said.

He noted that the immerse contribution of Obasanjo to Nigeria, including serving Nigeria to the best of his ability deserves to be rewarded with this OBJ Golf Tournament.

In his remarks, Captain of Abeokuta Golf Club, Navy Captain Sunday Ajiboye (rtd), said he expects a stiff competition from participants, with lots of prizes at stake to be won.

Golf Captain Ajiboye also hinted of plans afoot to grow the game at the grassroots level.

Representative of sponsors, First Bank of Nigeria, Adeniran Oladele, pledged the Bank’s continuous support for any sporting activity that unites Nigerians. He said that through First Bank’s First@sports initiative, the foremost banking institution remains committed to the growth of sports across the country.