Tinubu to Wike: Ignore Busybodies and Bystanders, You’re Transformational Leader

•Orders MDAs to start paying for use of international conference centre

•Reaffirms commitment to revamp infrastructure across key sectors

•Minister explains why structure was renamed after president

DejiElumoyeandOlawaleAjimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, praised the Minister of the FCT, NyesomWike, and told him to ignore busybodies and bystanders while continuing with his good works because he is a transformational leader.

Speaking while reopening the renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the president, however, charged all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to pay for the use of the facility to ensure its upkeep and long-term sustainability.

The president, however, reaffirmed his commitment to revamping infrastructure across key sectors, just as Wike has renamed the Centre, which opened in 1991, as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

“Do not pay attention to the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue your good work. You are a transformational leader with foresight, vision, and determination.

“You have the foresight, the vision, and determination. to succeed. Thank you very much,” Tinubu said, applauding Wike for his vision and execution.

Recalling his previous visit to the Centre during the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament conference, Tinubu recounted his shock at its poor state.

“When I attended the ECOWAS Parliament conference, the environment was dirty, disorganised, and uninhabitable. I turned to Mr. Wike and said, ‘This Conference Centre does not reflect who we are. Have we sunk this low?’ He replied, ‘No, bear with us. We will do whatever we can to transform the place.’

“Today, I am very happy. The International Conference Centre is part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and other thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our ‘Nigeria First’ principle,” he stated.

He praised Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the original contractor, for delivering a high-quality renovation, adding that the quality reflects what Julius Berger had been known for in this country for years.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu further assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to revitalise infrastructure across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, energy, and urban development.

The president, who undertook a guided tour of the centre, commended Wike, for completing the renovation within one year of the Centre’s closure.

Also speaking, the Senate President, GodswillAkpabio, commended the FCT Administration for naming halls at the Centre after the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He hailed the collaborative spirit between the executive, legislature, and judiciary under President Tinubu’s leadership.

On his part, Wike said the FCT transformed the facility within eight months after the President’s directive.

“Mr. President, this transformation would not have been possible without your leadership. Many presidents have come here, but none said this was not what Nigeria needed because they lacked your courage and vision,” he said.

The FCT Minister stressed the need for financial discipline in maintaining the newly upgraded facility.

“Whether you are a ministry or an agency, you must pay something to use this facility. That is the only way we can sustain it. No such thing as ‘my brother’ or ‘my sister’ wants to use it for a wedding. If you want to use a beautiful place like this, you must pay something,” he stressed.

Wike said the ICC was named after President Bola Tinubu because he showed leadership by giving a marching order that led to the rehabilitation of the centre.

“Today this Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre can match any other international conference centre,” he added.