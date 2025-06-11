Sanlam, Allianz Merge  to Become SanlamAllianz Insurance Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

One of Africa’s biggest non-banking financial services powerhouse, Sanlam and Allianz, one of the world’s well recognised global insurer, have announced a significant milestone in their Pan-African expansion strategy with the successful merger of their operations in Nigeria.

The merger, now branded as SanlamAllianz Nigeria, was officially announced in Lagos. SanlamAllianz Nigeria is part of a broader initiative by both parent companies to create Africa’s leading non-banking financial services group in different markets. By leveraging Sanlam’s extensive continental footprint and achievements and Allianz’s global reputation and technical expertise, this new entity aims to offer enhanced customer experiences, innovative insurance solutions, and improved financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing on the event day, MD/CEO SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Nigeria, Tunde Mimiko, said the event marked a transformative chapter for Sanlam and Allianz but, even more importantly, the Nigerian insurance industry.

According to him, Our joint venture, SanlamAllianz, is the fusion of complementary strengths, global expertise, rich underwriting heritage, and local insights designed to expand access to world-class insurance solutions for millions of Nigerians.”At a time when Africa’s economic evolution demands more than traditional products.

MD/CEO, SanlamAllianz General Insurance Nigeria, Yomi Onifade, said the emergence of SanlamAllianz Nigeria is timely and significant, especially as Nigeria has boldly announced its ambitions to achieve a $1 trillion economy.

He said such an ambitious goal required the backing of a financially solid underwriter and exceptional risk management expertise.”We understand that building confidence in the market involves more than just offering insurance products; it requires strict adherence to governance, transparency, responsiveness, and excellence in service delivery.” He said at SanlamAllianz, the managers recognise the unique challenges that businesses and industries face and were well-positioned to provide tailored solutions that inspired trust and deliver real value.