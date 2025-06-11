Olufolabo: Statistics, Key to Innovation, Global Solutions 

Funmi Ogundare

Dr. Olusesan Olufolabo, a chief lecturer in the Department of Statistics, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has called on researchers and data users to go beyond collecting data and begin transforming raw figures into actionable insights that can address global challenges, foster innovation, and improve the quality of life.

He said this during the institution’s 18th inaugural lecture series, titled ‘Unlocking Insights: The Power of Statistics in Today’s Data-driven World’.

Describing statistics as more than just a discipline, Olufolabo reiterated its value as a powerful tool for insight generation and shaping the future. According to him, statistics is central to making informed decisions in all areas of life.

“Chief executives, clinicians, business managers and professionals must justify their decisions with data,” said Olufolabo. “Even religious leaders and politicians can no longer operate without it.”

He stated that the decision-making process should be based on credible and reliable data, not personal opinions or unverified beliefs.

Highlighting the versatility of statistics, Olufolabo cited its relevance across diverse sectors, including engineering, manufacturing, economics, biology and social sciences. He particularly mentioned its growing significance in public health, stating that applied statistical methods in clinical trials and epidemiological studies are crucial in improving healthcare outcomes.

He pointed out that statisticians are increasingly essential in the modern digital age, especially in sorting, analysing, and presenting large volumes of data for decision-making.

With the advancement of computing technologies and smartphones, vast amounts of data are generated, stored, and accessed daily, and statisticians must keep pace with this rapid evolution.

Olufolabo outlined key roles of statistics in the current data-driven era, which include making sense of big data, enhancing decision-making processes, driving innovation and research, as well as enabling personalisation and powering artificial intelligence.

“Statistics form the backbone of scientific inquiry. It enables researchers to test hypotheses, validate theories, and draw evidence-based conclusions,” added Olufolabo. “From developing life-saving drugs to assessing climate change, statistics is at the heart of innovation and progress.”

However, he cautioned against the misuse of statistics, warning that misinterpretation can lead to misleading conclusions and serious consequences. Common pitfalls include overreliance on correlation without understanding causation, biased datasets, and misrepresentation of findings.

“With increasing concerns about data privacy and ethics, analysts must ensure that their work adheres to ethical standards and respects individual rights,” he added.

He advocated for the establishment of a Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (LISA) within the Department of Statistics, similar to facilities found in top institutions globally.

“Such a lab would serve as a hub for researchers across disciplines to engage in meaningful collaboration and receive statistical consultation,” he said.

He also recommended that the college’s Academic Planning Unit employ a dedicated and experienced statistician, not seconded from the Department of Statistics, but permanently engaged, similar to practices in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, explained that statistics is no longer a background tool but a frontline force in transforming lives, shaping policy, and driving innovation across sectors. He underscored the essential role that statistical analysis plays in evidence-based decision-making, whether in public health, business, or governance.

He recalled a recent groundbreaking study on infant mortality in Nigeria, which analysed data from over 8,000 women and nearly 6,500 children under the age of five. Using the Cox Proportional Hazards model, the study identified key factors contributing to high neonatal and post-neonatal mortality. It found that infants born to uneducated mothers in rural areas faced significantly higher mortality risks.

Moreover, the cessation of breastfeeding during the first year of life emerged as a critical risk factor. These insights informed Nigeria’s national policy on exclusive breastfeeding, which is now actively supported by UNICEF.

“Statistics was the foundation upon which that life-saving policy was built. You can easily lie with statistics, but you can never and never say the truth without statistics,” stated Abdul.

The rector expressed concern over the poor integration of statistics into academic and research planning.

He noted that many research projects have been invalidated due to inappropriate use of statistical methods, particularly in questionnaire design, sampling, and data analysis. He advocated for the early inclusion of professional statisticians in all research stages to ensure credible outcomes.