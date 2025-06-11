  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

Governor Okpebholo Announces Reopening of Edo Line Transport

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, announced the reopening of the Edo Line to enhanced transportation options in the State.

Okpebholo, who personally assessed the progress at the New Edo Line station, expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

According to him, “I’ve just come to look at the work that is going on here, in the New Edo Line station. The vehicles are ready. Everything is set.

“We are trying to see how we can commence. The idea is to come and look at the level of preparation of our commencement.”

Managing Director of the Edo State Transport Authority, OligbeHenshaw, affirmed the readiness of the terminal.

“This is the State terminal for the New Edo Line Nigeria Ltd. And by the special grace of God on the 27th of June this year, we shall be commencing operations properly,” Henshaw said.

He further assured that ongoing projects at the terminal, including partitioning, CCTV installation, and the control room, would be completed by next week Friday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.