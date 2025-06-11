Governor Okpebholo Announces Reopening of Edo Line Transport

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, announced the reopening of the Edo Line to enhanced transportation options in the State.

Okpebholo, who personally assessed the progress at the New Edo Line station, expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

According to him, “I’ve just come to look at the work that is going on here, in the New Edo Line station. The vehicles are ready. Everything is set.

“We are trying to see how we can commence. The idea is to come and look at the level of preparation of our commencement.”

Managing Director of the Edo State Transport Authority, OligbeHenshaw, affirmed the readiness of the terminal.

“This is the State terminal for the New Edo Line Nigeria Ltd. And by the special grace of God on the 27th of June this year, we shall be commencing operations properly,” Henshaw said.

He further assured that ongoing projects at the terminal, including partitioning, CCTV installation, and the control room, would be completed by next week Friday.