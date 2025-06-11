Eunisell Boot Award 2025 Set to Honour Anas Yusuf as  NPFL Top Scorer



Eunisell, West Africa’s leading specialty chemicals and oil field solutions company, is set to honour Nasarawa United’s Anas Yusuf, who scored 18 goals to finish as top scorer in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season.



The Eunisell Boot Award, which has since become a prestigious recognition in Nigerian football will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.



In keeping with tradition, Eunisell placed a premium value of ₦200,000 per goal and for scoring 18 goals, Anas Yusuf will receive a ₦3.6 million cash prize.

This reward underscores Eunisell’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence in Nigerian football.



Since the award was launched in 2018, it has honoured the league’s finest finishers and elevated the visibility of domestic talents.



Distinguished winners include Junior Lokosa (2018; Kano Pillars); Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh (2019; Nasarawa United and Enyimba); Israel Abia (2020; Rangers) and Chijioke Akuneto (2022; Rivers United).



Yusuf now joins this elite list of players, having delivered an impressiveperformance during the season that earned him both admiration and

accolades.



The feat makes him the second Nasarawa United player after Ibrahim (2019), who will be decorated with the imposing Eunisell Boot.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Group Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga said: “At Eunisell, we believe in excellence and performance, which are the cornerstones of our brand. The Eunisell Boot is more than an award — it is a commitment to developing Nigerian football and rewarding hard work.

“Celebrating Anas Yusuf’s 18 goals is symbolic of what’s possible when talent meets opportunity. We are proud to mark 10 years of supporting the beautiful game in Nigeria.”



Eunisell is also a proud sponsor of Abia Warriors Football Club, further

demonstrating its deep-rooted support for local football, which commenced in 2015.

As the company celebrates a decade of impact in Nigerian football, the 2025 Eunisell Boot Awards will not only honour a remarkable goal scorer, but also reaffirm the company’s dedication to nurturing sporting excellence and promoting homegrown talent.