Essay Competition:  Heirs Insurance Offers N10.5m worth of Prizes to Students

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Group, has opened applications for the fourth edition of its annual Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, targeted at Junior Secondary School students nationwide.

This year’s edition features N10.5 million prizes for the winning students, teachers, and schools, reinforcing the group’s commitment to driving insurance awareness at an early stage.

Speaking on the competition, the Chief Marketing officer Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said the winning student would receive a N5 million scholarship along with a N1 million education grant for his school.

She also said the first and second runners-up would receive N2 million and N1 million scholarships, respectively.

She said in addition, insurance-focused themes and quizzes have been embedded into the application process for students, ensuring early engagement with the concept of insurance.

According to Okpagu, to participate, students must submit original essays of not more than 500 words on the topic: “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure” via the website.

According to her submissions are open from May 27 to July 8, 2025, adding that all entries would be evaluated by renowned academics, with a quality assurance process conducted by Deloitte & Touche to ensure transparency and fairness.

In a significant expansion of the initiative, Okpagu, said the 2025 edition introduces the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize – a new category designed to recognise and reward teachers who actively promote insurance education within schools and communities.