ABI Projects Concepts Boss Commends Delta Gov’s Infrastructure Strides

Sunday Okobi

The Managing Director of ABI Projects Concepts Limited, Afakwu Ikechukwu, has commended the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the ‘remarkable’ transformation the state has witnessed under his leadership since 2023.

Ikechukwu stated this in Asaba the state capital, during the inauguration of eight newly built units of four-bedroom duplexes by the governor.

The entrepreneur, who is impressed with the governor’s scorecard in less than two years into the governor’s first term in office, revealed that Oborevwori has already completed some key infrastructure projects across the state.

According to him, the Oborevwori-led administration is undoubtedly rewriting Delta’s story with projects that are already boosting the economic growth of the state.

The governor, Ikechukwu said, has already done well in building key infrastructure projects.

The state governor had embarked on the construction of additional eight units of four-bedroom duplexes at the Commissioners Quarters as the existing 22 units of houses at the quarters had become inadequate.

According to the governor at the inauguration of the projects, “We are here to inaugurate eight units of four-bedroom duplexes, each with two boys’ quarters attached. We decided to build these because, when we came in, we discovered that there were only 22 buildings here at the Commissioners’ Quarters, and the number of commissioners is more than 22.

“So, there was no way we could accommodate all of them, which led us to this decision. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the well-being of top government functionaries.”