26 Countries Set for African Fencing Championships in Lagos

Kunle Adewale

About 26 countries with over 200 athletes have confirmed their readiness to participate at the African Fencing Championships, slated for the Charterhouse Lagos, from June 25 to 29.

Speaking at press conference to herald the championship, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, assured the countries participating in the championship of the best of hospitality and security.

“I assure the participating countries of a world-class experience. Teams can expect nothing less than exceptional hospitality, professional organization, and a vibrant, secure environment. Lagos offers a perfect blend of modern infrastructure, cultural richness, and passionate sportsmanship.

“Beyond the thrilling competition, we aim to provide a memorable Nigerian experience, complete with captivating cultural showcases that reflect our diversity and a profound pan-African spirit of unity,” Samuel stressed

Samuel expressed that hosting championship was a testament to the federation’s consistent efforts and unwavering dedication.

“Lagos will open its doors to the elite of African fencing as this is not just another competition; it is a landmark event, solidifying Nigeria’s position as only the third sub-Saharan African nation, after Senegal and Mali, to host this prestigious championship.

“This achievement builds on the remarkable momentum we’ve generated, having successfully hosted the African Junior Championships in 2018 and 2022, and most recently, the World Cup in 2024. Nigeria is rapidly establishing her self as a rising hub for fencing, and this championship is a testament to our consistent efforts and unwavering dedication,” he noted.

Speaking on the choice of the venue of the championship, Samuel said having already successfully hosted Nigeria’s first Fencing World Cup, Charterhouse Lagos, with its over 400 years of British academic heritage, is the perfect venue for the 23rd African Fencing Championships, sanctioned by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer, Charterhouse Lagos, Angela Hencher, has promised the school’s continued support and partnership with Lagos Fencing to host the Senior African Fencing Championships 2025 and future tournaments.

“This collaboration underscores Charterhouse Lagos’ bold mission: to deliver a transformative, holistic education rooted in British academic excellence, character development, and global citizenship.

“Fencing mirrors our educational values perfectly, the sport demands strategic thinking, self-discipline, respect and resilience – qualities that reflect our core

values of Excellence, Integrity, Courtesy, Service and Wellbeing,” Hencher noted.

The Senior African Fencing Championships will welcome athletes from across Africa, aligning with Charterhouse Lagos’s vision to create proactive contributors, ready to make a significant impact in an interconnected world.

Beyond competition, the event celebrates the power of sport and fosters a culture of excellence and ambition.

“We are therefore not just hosting an event; we’re continuing a partnership that champions sporting excellence, personal development, and cross-cultural

collaboration. It’s part of our broader commitment to expand horizon for our students and the wider community at large,” the Charterhouse COO concluded.