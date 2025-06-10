Unoma Akpabio at 54: Celebrating a Woman of Unmatched Compassion

By Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan

As part of witnesses to Dr. Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio’s uncommon heart of gold and compassion to the downtrodden, I dare to say that she possess an unmatched empathy.

Deservedly, the Igbo United Professionals (United Professionals for Umuigbo Development Initiative) finds it worthy to honour a woman that has become a pillar of hope to the homeless, a mother to the abandoned, and a voice to the voiceless.

As a firm advocate of the Christian ethics of sacrificial love, Mrs. Akpabio seizes every opportunity life presents to her to put smiles on the faces of the poor, widows, widowers, dejected and abandoned children through the provision of shelter, scholarships and free education, health care, among others.

Born on the 9th of June 1971 to late Godwin and Beatrice Nkemdilim Ejike both of Ozom Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mrs. Akpabio, has remained a woman of consummate kindness.

At 54, the towering mother remains grand, like the unrelenting guardian whose tenderness and warmth blesses the land.

Every 9th of June presents us with the opportunity to celebrate not just another year in the life of a remarkable woman like you, but to celebrate a legacy of love, strength, and unshakable commitment to humanity.

Described by many as the mother Theresa of our time, a woman of grace, courage, and enduring impact, Mrs. Akpabio have built homes not just structures of brick and mortar but sanctuaries of warmth, dignity, and safety for widows, widowers, the poor and those cast aside by society.

Where despair once stood, she planted faith; where there were tears, she brought laughter.

She has turned broken places into havens of healing and given those who had no place to call home a chance to dream again.

In the eyes of abandoned children, she sees the future; with open arms and an open heart, she embraces them as her own, rewriting their stories from sorrow to strength.

Through her selfless care, many now walk with confidence, knowing they are loved and valued.

Mrs. Akpabio’s hands have wiped countless tears; her words have lifted weary souls; her heart has carried burdens that many would turn away from.

And still, with every act of kindness, she reminds everyone around her what it means to be truly human.

When the management of University of Calabar recently conferred on Mrs. Akpabio a Doctoral Degree in Educational Management, those who are witnesses to her activities and programmes, knew that it was a reward to do more.

Prior to the Doctoral Degree, so many organisations including churches have also honoured Mrs. Akpabio with several kinds of award, all in a bid to encourage her to keep serving God through humanity.

On this special day, we celebrate Mrs. Akpabio, the adorable and supportive wife of the President of the 10th Senate and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Her Excellency, May your years ahead be filled with the same joy and purpose you so freely give to others.

May you continue to shine as a beacon of light in dark places, and may the seeds you have sown in love blossom into generations of transformation.

Happy birthday and thank you for building more than homes; for restoring more than lives; thank you for being a gift to this world.

*Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, Esq, who is the President of Igbo United Professionals (also known as United Professionals For Umuigbo Development Initiative), writes from Abuja.