NDPHC Inaugurates 7.5MVA Injection Substation in Borno

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Vice President KashimShettima has commissioned a new 7.5MVA distribution injection substation at the Borno State University, a project executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The substation commissioned as part of the Eid celebrations, is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to the university and extend benefits to vulnerable communities in the surrounding area, a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications & External Relations, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, stated.

The project, implemented under NDPHC’s Distribution Intervention Projects, comprises a 1×7.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation, 3km of 33kV transmission line, 2.5km of 11kV distribution line, 2.5km of low-tension (LT) line, and three 500KVA distribution transformers.

Speaking at the commissioning, Shettima who also serves as Chairman of the NDPHC Board, described the project as a key step toward achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope power sector reform agenda, which aims to attain universal access to electricity through targeted interventions spearheaded by NDPHC.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, emphasised the company’s role in bridging the infrastructure gap across Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

“We are here to commission and hand over a special intervention project to the distribution company that will manage and operate this asset.

“This 7.5MVA distribution injection substation is a testament to our mandate of scaling power generation and associated transmission and distribution networks, ensuring quality and uninterruptible electricity reaches the last mile.

“This project affirms our commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly in promoting energy inclusion and enhancing electricity access for underserved communities in Borno State,” Adighije stated.

NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Bello Babayo, highlighted the technical impact of the project, stating that it will enable the evacuation of 6MW of electricity to customers in the area.

“The university community, in particular, will benefit from stable, reliable, and efficient electricity. We always emphasise that power generation must be matched by robust distribution; this project helps close that gap and supports industrial and commercial clusters in this environment,” Babayo said.

The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Abdulrahman Isa, expressed appreciation to NDPHC and the federal government for the intervention, noting that the facility would significantly enhance service delivery to the university and surrounding communities.

“NDPHC has been a strategic development partner, consistently contributing to the generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure that enables us to deliver improved service to our customers,” he stressed.