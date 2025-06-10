Kid Author Osaivbie Izedonmwen Inspires Peers With ‘Wonders of Me’

Osaivbie Izedonmwen, 10, continued his reading campaign, recently visiting Model Primary School, Lekki, and Foreshore School, Ikoyi, both in Lagos, where he had a book meet-up with excited pupils.

During the visits, Osaivbie had reading sessions from his debut children’s novel, ‘Wonders of Me’.

He introduced and read excerpts from it to primary 5 and primary 6 pupils in the two schools, as well as answering questions posed to him by the learners.

At government-owned Model Primary School, Osaivbie encouraged them to be patriotic and shun the temptation to leave the country.

“A lot of people want to leave the country because it is in a dire strait. But, I urge you all to stay here in the country, because Nigeria’s future is in our hands. To make a better place for our generation, we need to read,” he said.

“A reader is a potential leader. In simple terms, readers are leaders,” Osaivbie added.

Teachers and pupils praised Osaivbie’s initiative. “Seeing a young boy leading a campaign to promote a reading culture is inspiring,” said one teacher at Foreshore School.

Prior to the literary engagement, Osaivbie had donated tonnes of books at a church and also accomplished his goal of reviewing 200 books, in his bid to promote literature.