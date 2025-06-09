Australia, Commonwealth, Train Nigeria’s Mining Professionals

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has officially launched a capacity enhancement programme for the first batch of Nigerian mining professionals at Murdoch University, Australia.

The initiative is a key outcome of the Nigeria–Australia collaboration with the support of the Commonwealth Government, aimed at addressing skill gaps in the mining sector and deepening bilateral ties between Nigeria and Australia.

During the 2023 Africa Down Under (ADU) Conference in Perth, Australia, Alake entered into a bilateral agreement with the Government of Western Australia—through the Australian Ministry of Mines and Petroleum—and Murdoch University to facilitate technical training designed to strengthen the expertise of Nigerian mining professionals.

This collaboration, with strong support from the Australian High Commission in Nigeria, has now culminated in the commencement of a two-week pilot training programme involving 11 Nigerian participants at Murdoch University.

The training covers a wide range of subjects, including extractive metallurgy, sustainable geochemistry, and mineral science research. Participants will also embark on field trips and engage directly with industry experts to explore mining trends, investment opportunities, and sustainability challenges.

In his remarks at the launch, Alake noted that the programme represents the realisation of a vision conceived less than two years ago.

He said: “I must not fail to acknowledge the encouragement and support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , and the efforts of the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Leilani Bin-Juda, who has been a pillar of support throughout this process—constantly engaging, traveling back and forth and ensuring this vision comes to life. I also express profound gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor and faculty of Murdoch University for opening their facilities to us so warmly. Establishing a working relationship with a leading mining nation like Australia is crucial to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutually beneficial development in our mining sectors”.

The minister also charged the participants to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and to leverage the training to enhance the country’s technical capabilities and contribute to evidence-based policy design and implementation.

“Let this moment mark the beginning of a transformative journey—not just for those attending this course, but for the millions of Nigerians who stand to benefit from a better-governed, more inclusive, and more productive minerals sector,” he added.

Welcoming the Nigerian delegation, Vice-Chancellor of Murdoch University, Professor Andrew Deeks, highlighted the importance of capacity building in the global resources sector. He emphasised that the exchange programme aligns with the university’s mission to promote ethical, sustainable, and inclusive engagement across continents through impactful education and research.

According to him, “The support of the Commonwealth Government underscores the importance of our nations coming together to share knowledge for the mutual benefit of our societies.”

The Western Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Hon. David Michael also welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed strong support for the collaborative approach to resource development. During the course, the Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety will host the participants as part of a structured capacity-building engagement.