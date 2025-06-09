AGF: Why We Discontinued Criminal Charge against Fidelity Bank MD 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has explained why his office took the decision to stop the criminal charge it filed against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Fagbemi explained that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the decision to discontinue the charge was based on his office determination to uphold justice and fairness, especially if the prosecution could result in a miscarriage of justice.

According to the minister, Onyeali-Ikpe was not the bank’s Chief Executive Officer when the alleged crime for which she was being charged was perpetrated.

The AGF’s explanation, which was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, however noted that the discontinuation of the charge against the MD has not absolved the bank of any criminal allegations.

“The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to reactions trailing the discontinuation of the criminal charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc.

“The Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the criminal charge against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, is a testament to the office’s commitment to upholding justice and fairness. As the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to enter a nolle prosequi, discontinuing a prosecution where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

“This decision followed a careful review of the case which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened,” the statement read in part.

The AGF maintained that the decision was guided by the principles of justice, fairness and the rule of law, and expressed confidence that the decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.

“This decision does not to exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge which is still pending before the court, but rather a demonstration of the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

He urged the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions, adding that he will ensure that the best interest of justice is served at all times and that all those found wanting, at any time, face the full weight of law to serve as a deterrent to others.