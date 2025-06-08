MTN Foundation: We Have Invested N32bn in Intervention Schemes, Projects for 30m Nigerians

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The MTN Foundation has disclosed that it invested over Nbillion in projects and interventions that have touched the lives of more than 33 million Nigerians.

The Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, disclosed the figure, at the launch of Agriconnect, held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The intervention entitled: “Empowering Farmers Through Mobile Enabled Agricultural Intelligence” aimed at empowering no fewer than 1,000 farmers, was initiated by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, in conjunction with the Ogun State Government and partners, including the MTN Foundation and HUAWEI.

Sanya said the MTN Foundation’s interventions and empowerment programmes aligned with national priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

She said: “We have touched the lives of more than 33 million Nigerians across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), impacting communities through our strategic focus on capacity building, health, and economic empowerment, of which the AgriConnect Initiative is a crucial component.

“I am proud to share that the MTN Foundation will be supporting this program by providing mobile data and other essential resources and support to ensure its success.

“At the MTN Foundation, our vision is a Nigeria where no community is left behind. The AgriConnect Initiative brings us one step closer to that vision, demonstrating our commitment to inclusive development and sustainable growth.

“Through AgriConnect, we are leveraging mobile-enabled agricultural intelligence to equip farmers with real-time weather updates, market prices, and best practices that will improve yields and boost incomes.”

Addressing the gathering, Governor Dapo Abiodun, reiterated his administration’s commitment to agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth and rural development.

“Our focus is not just on boosting productivity, but on creating a holistic, technology-driven ecosystem that empowers our farmers with timely information and sustainable support.”

He announced that 1,000 farmers have been randomly selected from the Ogun State Farmers’ Information Management System (OGFIMS)—Nigeria’s first digital database of its kind, currently hosting 160,000 registered farmers.

He said that the 1,000 beneficiaries will receive digital tools and training as part of the AgriConnect pilot scheme.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, emphasised the importance of precision and timing in modern farming.

He said, “Agriculture today requires data-driven decisions. A single week’s delay in planting can mean significant losses,” he said.

He praised Ogun State’s innovative use of meteorological data to guide farmers on optimal planting schedules and called for the democratisation of such intelligence tools.

The minister noted that Nigeria can feed itself but must leverage innovation to unlock that potential.

“With the president’s target of cultivating 500,000 hectares, and Ogun State’s leadership in mechanization and off-taker linkages, this initiative is a step in the right direction,” he said.