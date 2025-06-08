LG Administration: PFN Lagos Hosts Seminar to Empower Members

The Lagos State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), through its Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG), recently held a one-day seminar for member churches within the Lagos West Senatorial District. The event took place at the Pistis Hub in Maryland, Ikeja, and was attended by zonal officials and volunteers.

The Lagos West District includes churches in Ikeja and Alimosho local government areas, as well as several Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), including Agbado Oke, Ayobo Ipaja, Egbe Idimu, Igando Ikotun, Mosan Okunola, Ojodu, and Onigbongbo.

Under the leadership of Pastor Bolaji Fadase, the DPG has rolled out a series of training aimed at equipping Christian politicians and politically-inclined members of the PFN. According to Pastor Fadase, the training series is organized in cohorts, each designed to enhance the political knowledge and capacity of members of the Body of Christ in Nigeria.

He noted that this was the second cohort, following an earlier session held for churches in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Pastor Fadase also disclosed that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had been invited to shed light on key aspects of electoral laws relevant to the local government tier. However, the commission was unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances.

In his welcome address, Bishop Adeshola Adigun urged participants to be fully involved in the political process, emphasizing that the fulfilment of God’s will in Nigeria requires the Church’s active engagement in governance.

The seminar, titled “Understanding Local Government Administration and Operations,” was facilitated by Barr. Gemini Adenuga, Executive Director of the Global Leadership Development Forum (GLDF), with support from Barr. Ife Adenuga. The session focused on the constitutional and statutory framework that governs the establishment and operation of local governments. Barr. Adenuga emphasized that local governments are to be led by elected chairpersons, supported by executive secretaries and other administrative structures.

Participants expressed appreciation for the training and emphasized the need for more commitment from church leaders. Some suggested that the teachings be taken beyond church walls into marketplaces and broader communities, to build public interest in politics, especially in light of the upcoming local government elections in Lagos.

Pastor Fadase closed the event with prayers for attendees, the PFN, and Nigeria. He also announced that the next training, targeting the Lagos Central Senatorial District, would be communicated in due course.