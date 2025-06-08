Keke Senior High School Wins 2025 Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition

Vanessa Obioha

After a series of intellectually charged sessions, Keke Senior High School, Ifako-Ijaiye, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 edition of the prestigious Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition, held in Lagos.

The event brought together brilliant young minds from 12 secondary schools across Nigeria. Keke Senior High School topped the contest to clinch the trophy and a brand-new laptop.

Rainbow College, Surulere, placed second and received tablets and a trophy, while Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, came third, earning mobile phones and a trophy.

Rainbow College also produced the Best Speaker, Sapphire Ekeng, who, alongside the winning student from Keke, received internship placements with the British Council and an opportunity to be featured on a radio programme, providing a platform for further growth and recognition.

In his remarks, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, President of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), organisers of the debate, commended all participating students and schools for their performance and sportsmanship. He reaffirmed the competition’s role as a powerful platform for nurturing future leaders.

Held annually in honour of the late Akintola Williams, Africa’s first chartered accountant and a revered patron of the N-BA until his passing in 2023, the debate celebrates his enduring legacy of integrity, education, and youth development.

This year’s edition was supported by NEM Insurance Plc, Scib Nigeria & Co. Limited, and the British Council, whose continued commitment to youth empowerment was instrumental to the event’s success.

With its focus on critical thinking and articulate expression, the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition continues to inspire excellence and prepare young Nigerians for leadership in a global society.

As a non-profit dedicated to strengthening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the Nigeria-Britain Association remains committed to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and youth empowerment through initiatives like this annual debate.