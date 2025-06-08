Bryan Deaver: 500-bed AfriExim-funded Hospital in Abuja will Stimulate Economic Growth

As the world-class hospital- African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja midwifed by the AfriExim Bank is about to commence operations, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bryan Deaver, spoke to Onyebuchi Ezigbo about the mission of the organisation to drive medical excellence. He added that the $300 million health facility is intended to offer different levels of innovative healthcare services while lowering costs by building local capacity and reducing our reliance on expensive foreign treatment

AMCE was envisioned to address inadequacies in healthcare facilities in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, how do you hope to achieve this ambitious target?

Africa is currently losing over $1 billion to $2 billion annually due to outbound medical tourism, according to the World Bank and African Union. AMCE was designed to reverse this trend by providing advanced, specialist healthcare services locally. With a 500-bed, multi-specialty hospital and a partnership with King’s College Hospital, London, we are offering services that match global standards, right here in Nigeria. Our focus on oncology, cardiology, hematology, and general medicine is aligned with the region’s highest disease burdens. Our facility also includes West Africa’s first 18 MeV cyclotron, enabling more precise cancer diagnostics. AMCE is a practical African solution to an African healthcare gap.

Nigeria and indeed most African countries are currently battling poverty, with the majority of their citizens not able to access quality healthcare sometimes due to high cost, what impact will AMCE have on the ordinary masses?

More than half of Africa’s 1.3 billion people don’t have access to basic healthcare (WHO), and it’s even worse in rural communities. In Nigeria and many other African countries, poverty makes it hard for most people to afford quality care because of high costs. That’s why AMCE is built on a model of affordable excellence—offering different levels of access while lowering costs by building local capacity and relying less on expensive foreign treatment. To make sure no one gets left behind, we’re setting up the AMCE Foundation to provide support and help create a fairer healthcare system. This means everyone, no matter their background, can get the care they need and deserve. We’re also teaming up with health insurance companies to open up affordable healthcare options for their members—so even more everyday people can benefit from the specialised services AMCE offers. Our goal is to serve over 350,000 patients in the first five years. But it’s not just about medical care—we’re also investing in local supply chains, creating jobs, and training healthcare workers to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone across Africa.

In terms of personnel, what percentage of local content will AMCE maintain, especially at the management level?

As an African Medical Centre of Excellence, AMCE is committed to building a truly continental and global workforce. We are intentionally recruiting top talent not only from Nigeria, including both home-based and diaspora professionals, but also from across Africa, with experts from countries such as Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa. In addition, we are bringing in specialised expertise from around the world, including India, to ensure we provide the very best care. This approach goes beyond simply filling positions. It is about creating a centre where African medical professionals can thrive, grow, and lead. For many years, thousands of doctors and nurses have left Africa in search of better opportunities abroad. At AMCE, we are reversing this brain drain by providing world-class infrastructure, advanced training, and clear leadership pathways that make staying or returning an attractive choice and . Thanks to our partnership with King’s College Hospital, our teams will benefit from world-class mentorship and professional development. Most importantly, Nigerians and other African professionals will not just be part of the workforce; they will be leading the management and direction of the Centre.

What is AMCE prepared to give in terms of social responsibility?

At AMCE, social responsibility isn’t an add-on, it’s at the heart of what we do. We’re creating over 3,000 jobs across clinical, administrative, and support functions, opening new opportunities for people across the region. But it goes beyond jobs. We’ve already rolled out several community health initiatives focused on areas that matter most, free health screenings, cancer and cardiovascular checks, blood drives, and targeted outreach on Sickle Cell Anaemia, which remains underfunded despite its high prevalence in Africa. We’re also big believers in buying local. By sourcing from local suppliers and investing in health education, we’re helping to stimulate inclusive economic growth. And as part of our commitment to long-term impact, we’ll be supporting research into diseases that don’t always make global headlines but deeply affect our communities.

How much has the project cost so far?

AMCE Abuja represents a strategic investment of over US$300 million, funded by Afreximbank and partners. This includes construction, top-tier medical equipment, including West Africa’s first 18 MeV cyclotron, and the systems needed to support a high-performing, resilient health institution. The project is part of Afreximbank’s broader healthcare investment strategy, which seeks to support intra-African trade in health services and pharmaceuticals and reduce the estimated $1–2 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism.

How will AMCE impact positively Nigeria’s quest for training and capacity development of the health workforce?

Africa carries nearly a quarter of the world’s disease burden, but only about 3% of the global health workforce is based here. That gap is staggering, and it’s one of the biggest reasons we’re building the AMCE. We’re not just here to treat patients; we’re here to help train the next generation of healthcare professionals. In partnership with King’s College Hospital, we’ve developed a training framework that includes residency programmes, hands-on mentorship, and continuous professional development. We’ll also focus on hospital management, research, and strengthening the entire health system so local talent isn’t just trained but empowered to lead. We’re also preparing to launch the AMCE Medical and Nursing School, another big step toward building a strong, homegrown health workforce that can meet Africa’s needs today and tomorrow.

What are the key healthcare services that AMCE will provide?

At AMCE, we’re proud to offer cutting-edge medical services in critical areas such as cancer care, heart health, blood disorders, and general medical services. We offer advanced diagnostic services such as PET CT scan, and Spect CT Scan, amongst others, along with treatments like stem cell therapy, bone marrow transplants, modern cancer treatment options, and complex heart surgeries. AMCE Abuja stands as a true beacon of hope, delivering world-class care right here at home. This means fewer people will need to travel abroad for treatment, easing both the emotional strain and the heavy financial burden that often come with seeking healthcare overseas. But our mission goes beyond treatment. We’re building a strong foundation for the future through robust medical training, residency programmes, clinical trials, and the establishment of a Medical and Nursing School. By nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals and driving research, we aim to create lasting change in Africa’s health landscape.

Is AMCE prepared to go into research and partnership with health institutions in the country?

Absolutely. We truly believe that collaboration and research are key to making real progress in healthcare. We’re already working closely with local health organisations such as the National Institute for Cancer Research & Treatment (NICRAT) and other institutions across Africa to build strong, lasting partnerships. These partnerships focus on joint research projects, developing the healthcare workforce, and training local talents to create sustainable growth. Our goal is to strengthen healthcare systems, support the next generation of medical professionals, and develop innovative, evidence-based solutions that meet the unique needs of our communities. We’re committed to creating a culture of shared knowledge and continuous learning because that’s how we’ll deliver accessible, high-quality care to every African.