TNL Celebrates Night of Appreciation, Excellence, Reflection

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) celebrated a night of appreciation, excellence, and reflection at its 2025 Awards Night held in Lekki, Lagos, recently.

The prestigious event brought together customers, dealers, government officials, and members of the media, all of whom have contributed to the company’s continued growth and dominance in the Nigerian automotive industry.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo paid glowing tributes to the company’s loyal customers and strategic partners, describing them as the cornerstone of Toyota’s enduring success in Nigeria.

“We have come a long way together,” Ade-Ojo said. “Our relationship with our customers is one of mutual benefits and shared progress. We do not take your loyalty and patronage for granted, and we remain fully committed to continuously improving our operations and promptly responding to your evolving needs.”

He emphasised Toyota’s unwavering mission to deliver a “measurable and memorable motoring experience” through the supply of quality vehicles backed by reliable after-sales service, genuine spare parts, and a nationwide dealer network — the most expansive in Nigeria’s auto industry.

“In fact, we remain the only auto brand in Nigeria with such a comprehensive and strategic dealer network,” he noted. “This has enabled us to create multiple customer touchpoints across the country, particularly in the after-sales segment of the value chain.”

He credited Toyota Nigeria’s achievements to a well-trained and dedicated workforce operating across the nation and reaffirmed the company’s identity as a proudly Nigerian and responsible corporate organisation.

“Over the years, we have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s economy not only by fulfilling our civic responsibilities but also by supporting key government agencies and institutions,” he said, highlighting the Nigerian Customs Service as a notable example.

“We are grateful for the current leadership of Customs, which has made business operations more seamless. Please, a round of applause for their efforts.”

Ade-Ojo assured the guests of Toyota Nigeria’s continued commitment to nation-building, stating, “We will always strive to fulfill our obligations to the government for the betterment of our dear country.”

In a heartfelt gesture, the TNL MD extended his gratitude to the company’s stakeholders — including its partners, dealers, employees, and the motoring journalists.

The highlight of his address was a moving tribute to Toyota Nigeria’s board chairman, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, whom he described as “a living legend” and the driving force behind the company’s success.

“This company — this iconic business model — was nurtured under your visionary leadership,” Ade-Ojo said.

“Your business acumen, administrative brilliance, and values of discipline, diligence, and innovation have inspired generations of professionals. We pray for your continued good health and strength as you guide us to greater heights.”

Zenith Bank Plc was declared the winner of the company’s Evergreen Customer of the Year Award, having consistently bought the highest number of Toyota vehicles from the TNL dealer for five years The company took home a brand new Toyota Rumion worth over N40m.

Winners in the Customer of the Year category, were the Enugu State Government (second runner-up), received N5m reward; Mota Engil (1st runner up) winning N7.5m, and AGL Motors, which was adjudged winner, got N10m.

As part of the evening’s celebration, three outstanding automotive journalists from 2024 were presented with awards in recognition of their excellence and dedication to the industry.

They are Theodore Opara, Vanguard’s motoring editor; Rasheed Bisiriyu, Newstrends and Frank Kintum, Transport Day.