NLC, Catholic Bishops Seek Mitigation Against Flood Disaster 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As Nigerians mourn the loss of lives and destruction of homes and infrastructure resulting from recent devastating flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have demanded proactive and preventive measures to mitigate the risk of future disasters in the country.

In a statement signed by the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri Archdiocese, the bishops said scale of the disaster calls for urgent, coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts to restore hope and dignity to the affected communities.

“We commend the government’s response so far but urge more comprehensive and compassionate action to support the victims, alleviate their suffering, and rebuild the devastated areas. At the same time, we call on the authorities to take proactive and preventive measures to mitigate the risk of future disasters and better protect vulnerable communities,” said the Bishops.

The Bishops also condemned what they described as “utterly barbaric massacre of innocent citizens in Benue State.”

They said, “These cold-blooded attacks on defenceless communities where countless have been slaughtered, homes destroyed, and families left in anguish—are an affront to God, a stain on our shared humanity, and a terrifying reminder of the utter breakdown of security in our land.”

In the same vein, the NLC lamented the losses of lives and property from the massive flood in Mokwa Niger State.

A statement signed by the acting President of NLC, Comrade Audu Amba, urged governments at all levels to take robust steps to ensure that such disasters are prevented or mitigated.

It suggested some steps to include, periodic structural audit and maintenance of existing dams in the country and the building of catchment dams near big dams such as Lagdo Dam.

“Governments at all levels should also improve on natural disaster risk forecasting, warning and evacuation processes.

“Since Mokwa is situated in a flood-prone location, it necessitates that extra measures be put in place to channel rainwater and occasional discharges from nearby dams into surrounding water bodies in order to minimise devastation to human lives, the built-up environment and properties.

“This requires conscious efforts by the government to build large storm drains, which must be properly covered to prevent siltation and refuse dumping by irresponsible persons.

“It is unfortunate that when disasters like the Mokwa flooding happen, it is the poor people and workers who are in the frontline of the impact,” it said.