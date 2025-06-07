Group Condemns Murder of Rano DPO in Kano

IgbawaseUkumba in Lafia

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide has condemned the gruesome murder of CSP Baba Ali Mohammed, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano in Kano State, an indigene of Nasarawa State.

It was reported that late CSP Muhammad Ali, the DPO of Rano Division in Kano State, was attacked by youths leading to his death in the hospital.

In a statement issued in Lafia, yesterday, signed by ECDA’s President, Mr. Mandy David Abuluya, the group expressed profound sympathy with the deceased family, Aren Eggon, Nasarawa State Government, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Eggon nation over the killing.

The association called for an immediate, comprehensive investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure swift justice.

“The brutal assassination of CSP Mohammed demands urgent action,” the statement read. “We call on the Inspector General of Police and the Kano State Government to conduct a thorough probe into this heinous crime. Those responsible must face the full force of the law to deter future attacks on security personnel.”

The ECDA emphasised that protecting law enforcement officers from mob violence and criminal elements is a non-negotiable duty of the government. It urged police authorities to provide adequate compensation to CSP Mohammed’s family, including full educational support for his children through university graduation.

“This gesture will honour his sacrifice and reassure security personnel that their service is valued,” the group stated.

Highlighting systemic failures, the ECDA connected the killing to broader national challenges. “This tragedy mirrors the murder of Bako Angbashim, DPO of Ahoada in Rivers State, Eggon son and Nasarawa State indigene. If those sworn to protect us are not safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

The association further called for policy reforms to address root causes of violence, including youth unemployment, ethnocentrism, and religious bigotry. “Government must prioritise programmes that reduce social unrest and create inclusive stability. Without tackling these issues, such atrocities will persist.”

ECDA concluded by demanding all tiers of government fulfill their constitutional duty to protect both security agents and civilians: “Nigeria’s safety hinges on securing its protectors. We urge immediate action to prevent further bloodshed.”