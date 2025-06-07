Despite Pushback, Governor Eno Finally Defects to APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Okon Bassey in Uyo

After weeks of speculations and mounting political pressure, Governor Umo Eno yesterday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a dramatic shift in the political landscape of Akwa Ibom State.



Despite strong pushback from within his party and loyalists, Eno’s move signalled a bold realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.



The development further worsened the woes of the PDP. He is the second PDP governor to defect in the past three months. The first was Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevweri, who joined the ruling party with his entire cabinet and former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.



“I have decided to progressively move to the APC,” Eno said while addressing party leaders and his supporters in Uyo.



“Our government has always been an inclusive government, which will never change,” he added.



The governor at the event wore a cap with the trademark APC (Jagaban) inscription and that of the ARISE Agenda of the PDP, which gave the impression he was only joining another vehicle to reach his preferred destination in 2027.



The governor said the decision followed “three months of wide consultation” with critical stakeholders across the State.



“Today, fellow Akwaibomites, we are gathered here to witness change while equally affirming the constancy of our collective values and defining ethos as a State.

He added: “For some time now, the political space, particularly in this State and the nation in general, has been awash with the news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladder of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this State.



“The discussions have elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I am here to answer some of those nagging questions. Like the Dalai Lama had said, we should always be open to change but not let go of our shared values.



“Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal Letter of Resignation from the PDP to my Ward Chairman, same copy was sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I have therefore, decided to Progressively move to the APC.”



Eno, expressed gratitude to the PDP for their support during his tenure, stating that it was time for him to make a progressive move.



The Governor said he decided to join the APC due to his admiration for President Bola Tinubu and the need for Akwa Ibom State to align with the federal government to reap continuous benefits.



Eno, also assured the people of Akwa Ibom State that he would continue to work tirelessly for their benefit, regardless of party affiliation.

But notably, the immediate past Governor of the State, Udom Emmanuel; former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, among others, shunned the ceremony.



Three commissioners, mostly former Governor Emmanuel’s nominees, which included Prof. Eno Ibanga (Works and Fire Service); Iniobong Ememobong (Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport) and Mr. Emem Almond Bob (Finance), tendered their resignation from the cabinet.



It was gathered that other former Governor Emmanuel’s allies who refused to defect included some House of Assembly lawmakers, but the Speaker, Udeme Otong and majority of the members joined the train of the defectors.



A local government chairman loyal to former Governor Emmanuel, Gideon Uwah of Etim Ekpo LGA, also refused to follow Eno to the APC

“I have tendered my resignation to the governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign,” one of the cabinet members, Ememobong wrote in his resignation letter.



The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by his wife, Ekaette Unoma; the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Hope Uzodima; the State APC Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo; Governor Bassey Otu, of Cross River state, and others urged Governor Eno not to worry about those not willing to move with him.



The Imo State Governor, who received Eno, into the APC, lauded his smart move, assuring him that all rights and privileges of the national party would be accorded him.



Speaking for the Senate President Ekaette Unoma, assured Eno, not to be mindful of those he could not persuade into the APC, saying the Governor has President Bola Tinubu, and her husband, as his major pillars.

Ntukekpo, also assured that with Eno’s defection, his second-term victory was unshakable.

Some other APC Governors who attended the event included Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River), among others.

President Tinubu, his Vice, Kashim Shettima, Senate President and other party leaders, elders and stakeholders, are expected to officially admit the governor and other defectors into the APC fold in an elaborate ceremony billed for the Godswill Akpabio International stadium later this month.

Meanwhile, a viral video earlier yesterday showed that during a town hall meeting in Ikot Abasi, when Eno announced his intention to defect to the APC, the crowd responded negatively.

However, the Governor stressed that he had conducted extensive consultations and was convinced that “it is time to move” to align the state with the ruling party at the federal level.

In response to the Governor’s call, a thunderous “No!” erupted from the audience, overshadowing the handful of “Yes” voices, creating a tense atmosphere in the crowded venue at the Ikot Abasi Local Government Grounds.

Reacting to the development, the Conference of PDP professionals said the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor meant that he has ruined his political rating and reputation among Nigerians.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Professionals, signed by the chairman, Obinna Nwachukeu, the group said, ”It is very unfortunate that Governor Eno who assumed office with the reputation of a man of God and lover of the people is now shoveled among the ranks of arrogant, ungodly, thoughtless and depraved political actors; abusers of women and notorious lawbreakers whose only desire is to accumulate power and loot the resources meant for the wellbeing of the ordinary people.”

According Nwachukwu, ”By this decision to politically self-destruct, Governor Eno is standing alone in the journey to political oblivion as he can no longer command the solidarity of the people of Akwa Ibom state which remains in the PDP. ”