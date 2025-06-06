Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge in Q’finals Stage

The fight for a spot in the final match of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge continues this weekend, with eight teams set for the quarterfinals games on Saturday.

Defending champions Gantos will take on seven other ambitious teams for a place at the next level.

The final of the 2025 edition, which is the fifth in the series, is tentatively billed for June 12. The organisers will confirm the exact date for the final match by the weekend.

This football competition is held annually to commemorate the birthday of the former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba.

The kick-off of the competition took place on 31st May at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah Street, Surulere, Lagos. This 2025 edition is special as it is being held in honour of late Dapo Sotuminu, who served as the director and coordinator of the competition from the first edition five years ago. The journalist was also the CDA chairman.

Ikpeba, a former Super Eagles attacker and now a global football ambassador, said on Thursday in Lagos, “I thank God for how far we have been able to go despite the hitches with the state of the pitch. Hopefully, the local government and the representatives of the area will sort things out permanently going forward.”

He had a special words for Bet9ja Foundation, which has taken up a partnership with the event.

“Bet9ja Foundation is unique in its collaboration with Nigerian communities. They are in every part of the country supporting events and programmes that touch the lives of the people directly, and this is very commendable.”

There will be prize money and medals for the first to fourth positions.

Quarterfinals Teams are Gantos FC, Odogwu FC, LB United FC, Rocksteady FC, Indomitable Lions FC, Achievers FC, Big John FC and Abe Igi FC.