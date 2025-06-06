Tokunboh George-Taylor: Our Partnership with PROI Worldwide Positions Us for Global Impact and Growth

SKOT Communications, a global communications consultancy with a strong focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, has officially joined the PROI Worldwide network, marking a significant step in its growth and global positioning. This partnership strengthens SKOT Communications’ ability to penetrate the international market and offers world-class PR solutions to more countries while tapping into a global network of independent agencies. Founded with a vision to transform the communications landscape by empowering authentic voices to break stereotypes, inspire innovation and drive sustainable growth for businesses, communities, and the world, SKOT Communications has built a strong reputation for delivering impactful strategies across various industries. By joining PROI, the company is set to expand its expertise, leverage international insights, and enhance the value it provides to clients navigating Africa’s evolving business landscape. Tokunboh George-Taylor, the CEO of SKOT Communications, discusses in this interview with Wale Igbintade, the significance of the partnership, its impact on business growth, and what it means for the future of PR and communications in Nigeria. Excerpts:

How would you describe your recent partnership with PROI Worldwide, and what does this milestone mean for SKOT Communications?

Just over a year ago, we officially began operations following the business and asset transfer of Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, a strategic move that provided the foundation to build an independent, homegrown communications agency rooted in global standards. Since then, we have focused on delivering smart, impactful communications driven by local relevance and global insight. Our partnership with PROI is transformational and a significant milestone for us at SKOT Communications. PROI Worldwide is the largest partnership of independent communications agencies worldwide, and being part of this network is a leap forward in our mission to enhance our global standards of communications delivery. It gives us access to an incredible network of top-tier partners, providing on-ground support across markets and the ability to execute cross-border campaigns with local insights.

For our clients, it translates into faster access to global resources, deeper market knowledge, and broader strategic support, whether they are expanding within Africa or entering new global territories. For international brands entering Nigeria and West Africa, this means they can now benefit from local expertise backed by global thinking. We are equally excited to contribute our understanding of the African business landscape to PROI’s global network. This partnership is not just about reach alone. It is about shared knowledge, mutual growth, and delivering measurable results through real connections and meaningful storytelling.

What inspired this move to align with a global network like PROI Worldwide? Is this the right time for SKOT Communications?

What inspired this move was a clear and growing need in our business transformation strategy, and we were prepared for this strategic move. Over the years, we have maintained a global standard of service offerings and have had the opportunity to work with several multinational corporations, both in the past and present. As our clients enhance their business operations and their markets expand, so do their expectations for consistent messaging, seamless execution, and culturally aware strategies across regions. Aligning with a network like PROI Worldwide gives us the structure and global collaboration needed to deliver just that.

Today’s world is deeply interconnected, with brands operating in multiple markets simultaneously. The partnership with PROI Worldwide, comprising 90 independent agencies around the globe, allows us to tap into new markets, expand our service offerings, and work together with expert teams who understand the nuances of their regions. So yes, this is exactly the right time. We are ready and more equipped than ever to meet the evolving needs of modern communications.

What specific advantages does PROI Worldwide’s network bring to SKOT Communications and its clients in Nigeria?

Our focus is to enhance the quality of our client offerings and share our insights with a global network. From a business perspective, we are also able to streamline our operations and enhance our performance management strategy and overall capabilities in the PR landscape. For us, this partnership is also about how we share our local experiences with global markets, transferring our knowledge in the sector in a way that is beneficial for other markets.

Considering Nigeria’s economic landscape, how does this collaboration help SKOT Communications stay competitive in the PR industry while unlocking new opportunities?

The Nigerian economy is dynamic, reshaping itself amid global shifts and local reforms. This collaboration helps us stay ahead of the curve, leveraging insights that drive market penetration for our clients and thought leadership that shapes industry narratives. For us at SKOT Communications, this collaboration with PROI Worldwide could not have come at a better time. By becoming part of a global network with over five decades of industry experience, we are better prepared to navigate economic shifts that impact our communication strategies.

Ultimately, it is about staying relevant in an industry that is evolving fast and a market that moves so quickly. With an exchange of real-time knowledge, our goal is to remain competitive, whether locally or internationally. With PROI, we are not just monitoring trends. We are helping set the pace by offering smarter, faster, and more connected PR solutions designed for today’s borderless world and complex economies.

With PROI Worldwide’s global reach, how will SKOT Communications leverage this partnership to drive innovation in PR and corporate communications, particularly in African markets?

It gives us the tools to reimagine how PR and corporate communications are executed across the African continent and globally. What makes this especially exciting is the fluidity of collaboration. We can now co-create with agencies in other parts of the world, sharing perspectives, exploring emerging trends, and customising global strategies to suit local realities. This flexibility helps us offer smarter, faster, and more adaptable solutions to clients, whether they are navigating policy shifts, building corporate reputation, or scaling into new territories.

In terms of digital transformation, our ability to innovate how we work further impacts the solutions we integrate into communications programs and campaigns. With digital advancements, the way communication is being delivered is changing fast, and tools that help us adapt will remain a key priority for us. In more developed markets where AI takes centre stage, for example, our collaboration means we are one step ahead in adapting these solutions to our offerings. Our goal is to enhance the PR industry in Africa in general, and we are optimistic that this partnership will help us achieve that.

How would you describe your competitive edge, and what should clients, partners, and industry stakeholders see differently from SKOT?

At SKOT Communications, our competitive edge lies in the balance we strike between deep local expertise and global intelligence. We understand the nuances of the African and Global business environment, its people, its pulse, and its pace, especially now that we are more equipped with the tools, insights, and reach of a world-class global network. Partners and industry stakeholders will see a firm that is bolder, more agile, and deeply collaborative. Our approach is insight-driven, execution-focused, and tailored to what clients need today: speed, substance, and scale. Whether you are a multinational navigating new terrain or a local brand ready for the global stage, SKOT offers a refreshed, future-forward way of thinking and doing. That is what makes us different.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for SKOT Communications, and how do you see this partnership shaping the company’s future?

Our vision for SKOT Communications is to transform the communications landscape by empowering authentic voices to break stereotypes, inspire innovation and drive sustainable growth for businesses, communities, and the world. This partnership with PROI Worldwide is a significant catalyst for that journey. It strengthens our foundation for long-term growth, while positioning us to operate with greater depth, reach, and relevance as we can now scale more efficiently. But beyond growth, this partnership reinforces our commitment to excellence. It challenges us to continually evolve, remain curious, and lead conversations—whether on reputation, storytelling, stakeholder engagement, or navigating complex communications environments. We see a future where SKOT is not just a player in the industry, but a pacesetter, one that is shaping narratives from Africa to the world and redefining what world-class communications looks like from this part of the globe.