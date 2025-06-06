The Macallan’s TIME : SPACE Mastery Captivates Nigeria’s Art Connoisseurs

The Macallan, the world-renowned single malt Scotch whisky brand, has captivated Nigeria’s art and whisky connoisseurs with the unveiling of its acclaimed TIME : SPACE Mastery in Lagos. The exclusive launch event, held on May 30, 2025, at MILIKI, Victoria Island, drew a select group of collectors and tastemakers eager to experience the artistry and rarity of this extraordinary whisky.

TIME : SPACE Mastery, introduced as part of The Macallan’s 200th-anniversary celebrations, is more than a whisky; it is a tribute to two centuries of craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage. Encased in a bespoke box adorned with 200 handcrafted spikes, each symbolises The Macallan’s mastery over time and its vision for the future. The circular design and origami-inspired detailing honour the brand’s commitment to protecting what is rare and precious, while the whisky itself offers a rich sensory journey through notes of Medjool dates, baked figs, honeycomb, orange marmalade, and subtle spices.

For Nigeria’s whisky lovers, the arrival of TIME : SPACE Mastery is a landmark occasion. Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington, shared his excitement: “Bringing the TIME : SPACE Mastery to Lagos is a proud moment for us. The Macallan has always stood for excellence, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality. This launch not only celebrates our 200-year heritage, commemorated last year but also marks a new chapter for whisky lovers in Nigeria. Hosting an exclusive unveiling at Miliki allowed us to connect with passionate connoisseurs and share the artistry and legacy that define The Macallan in a truly special way.”

The event was a testament to The Macallan’s ability to unite culture, artistry, and luxury. Guests were treated to a journey through the brand’s storied past and innovative future, with immersive storytelling and curated tastings.

Daniel Atteh, The Macallan’s Brand Ambassador for Lagos, reflected on the evening: “Guiding our guests through the remarkable story of the TIME : SPACE Mastery was an absolute delight. As I shared the journey behind these extraordinary expressions of The Macallan over the years, I could see the genuine fascination and appreciation in the eyes of our attendees. Their reactions ranged from awe at the rarity and craftsmanship of the TIME : SPACE Mastery to incredible discussions about the flavours, aromas, and the very concept of time captured in a glass. It was great to witness such enthusiasm and to know that The Macallan inspires and connects with a discerning community here in Lagos.”

TIME : SPACE Mastery stands as a coveted collector’s item and a symbol of sophistication, legacy, and artistry. The Lagos launch not only celebrated The Macallan’s past but also set the stage for a future where Nigerian connoisseurs are at the heart of the brand’s ongoing journey through time, innovation, and uncompromising mastery.