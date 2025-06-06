Pro-democracy Activists Oppose Appointment of INEC Chairman by Incumbent President

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Pro-democracy activists have kicked against the appointment of the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Commissioners by the incumbent president.

Against this background, the activists have sent a memorandum to the two Chambers of the National Assembly demanding a stoppage of the incumbent President appointing the electoral boss.

At the presentation of policy brief and memoranda by the Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) in partnership with African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (CENTRE LSD) held in Abuja yesterday, they were of the opinion that the appointment process for INEC leadership remained questionable since it creates a conflict of interest for the President.

Making their demands under the presentation titled; Memo on appointment criteria for INEC Chairman and Commissioners, the forum suggested a composition of independent panel membership of eight institutions to screen and nominate three persons for the selection and approval of one person by the President and National Assembly.

Presenting the memorandum at the event, Dr. Austin Aigbe stressed the urgent need to make the appointment process in INEC more transparent and less subject to political pressures in order to enhance the integrity and impartiality of INEC.

The pro-democracy activists also proposed the establishment of an independent body that would be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership to the President, who in turn nominates one from the set to enhance the credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral landscape.

They recommended that the compositions of members of the committee should include: the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), National Union of Journalists (NUJ) President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president while the Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will serve as the Committee’s Secretary.

They further recommended that a nominee from the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be the chairman of the screening Committee, the nominee from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), preferably the President should be the co-Chairman.

They insisted that the president’s sole nomination of candidates as the electoral umpire leaves room for political influence in the appointment process, potentially undermining the independence of the commission.

They said: “As the country faces challenges related to political inequity, voter engagement, and the integrity of electoral processes, the manner in which leaders are appointed to oversee these mechanisms has become critically important.

“Concerns about transparency, neutrality, and potential political influence dominate discussions, with critics asserting that the appointment process is frequently marred by political manipulation, which undermines the commission’s independence and erodes public trust.

“As Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure draws to a close later this year after serving two terms in office, making him ineligible for reappointment, the ongoing discussions regarding his successor have sparked renewed calls for comprehensive electoral reforms.”

“Central to these discussions is the need for reforms that strengthen the integrity of the electoral system through systemic changes. This includes addressing how the leadership of the INEC is appointed, ensuring that the selection process is transparent, merit-based, and free from political influence.”

“The appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable. This proposal advocates the establishment of an independent body that will be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership to the President, who in turn nominates one from the set to enhance the credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral landscape,”

Earlier, the Executive Director of Centre LSD, Monday Osasah, said the policy briefs and memoranda presented were the result of extensive research and stakeholder engagement.

He said the memoranda offer critical insights and recommendations on protecting civic space, enhancing electoral credibility, and improving the appointment process for INEC leadership.

According to him, these documents are not merely reports; they represent a call to action for all stakeholders, including government, civil society, and the private sector.