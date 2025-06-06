IPCR Expresses Concern over Continued Killings in Benue, Other States

. Group condemns call for emergency rule in Benue

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has expressed deep concern over the persistent violence and killings in Benue and other states across the country.

Ochogwu, in a statement yesterday, highlighted the devastating impact of these attacks on innocent lives and the nation’s overall security, noting that the recent killings have become a source of concern for the Nigerian government and other stakeholders.

He lamented that the continued bloodshed has resulted in significant humanitarian challenges, including displacement, trauma, and loss of livelihoods, and emphasizing that the government must take immediate action to address the root causes of these conflicts and ensure the safety of citizens. He recommended that the government engage with local communities, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to develop effective strategies for promoting peace and stability, calling on Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to remedy issues around livestock production, livestock transformation, and enhancement.

He said state governments should work with relevant security agencies to root out criminals and build mutual relationships between local communities, farmers, and herders. By working together, the government, local communities, and security agencies can promote peace and stability, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.

He also urged Nigerians to align with the Ministry of Livestock Development and the ACResal Nigeria World Bank project on climate improvements, noting that this collaboration can help address the underlying issues driving conflicts between farmers and herders.

He recommended that state governments be innovative and creative in building mutual relationships between local communities, farmers, and herders. This can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation, promoting peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions.

He called on state governments to work with relevant security agencies to root out criminals, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, there is a need for effective land management.

Ochogwu also called for accounting and gazetting of land to prevent conflicts over land ownership, urThe Institute urges governments to support local initiatives and provide necessary resources to address land-related issues.

The IPCR emphasised the importance of empowering local governments to perform their basic roles in conflict management, resolution, and prevention. Local governments should be equipped with the right capacities and skills to effectively address conflicts and promote peace.

It equally appreciated the efforts of security agencies, including the police, army, and DSS, and urges citizens to cooperate with them to reverse the trend of violence. By working together, Nigerians can promote peace and stability, ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Meanwhile, a group known as Pathfinder Arewa Project (PAP), has condemned calls by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for the declaration of state of emergency in Benue state.

President of the CBCN, Bishop Leonard Kawas, had at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, lamented the killings in Benue state and asked President Bola Tinubu to impose emergency rule on the state in order to stop the bloodshed.

However, addressing a press conference yesterday at the NUJ Press Centre, Kaduna, President of PAP, Abdulhamid Abdullahi, condemned the call for imposition of emergency, maintaining that such action is not the solution to the problem.

The group, while expressing concern over the loss of lives in the persistent killings, said focus should be on strengthening security architecture, enhancing conflict resolution mechanisms, and promoting inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders.

Abdullahi said: “We acknowledge the concerns raised by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) over the unfortunate loss of lives and persistent security challenges in Benue State.”

“The anguish of affected communities is shared by all Nigerians, and any efforts to bring peace and justice to victims deserve should be supported.

“However, the recent press statement by Bishop Leonard Kawas on behalf of the CBCN contains troubling inflammatory rhetorics and dangerously politicised narratives that must be corrected.

According to him, the security challenges in Benue are rooted in long-standing competition over land, environmental degradation, and weak state mechanisms for conflict resolution.

He maintained that portraying the crisis strictly through a religious or ethnic lens risks further inflaming tensions and inciting division in a pluralistic society.

The PAP also argued that “The claim (by CBCN) that there is an ongoing campaign of ‘Islamisation’ in Nigeria is not only unfounded but also dangerous.

“Nigeria is a secular state, constitutionally protected to ensure religious freedom for all.

“Such assertions, made in a foreign legislature, undermine national unity and could mislead international partners about the realities on the ground.

“They also overlook the fact that victims of violence include both Christians and Muslims, with communities across the country especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, and Plateau, among others, suffering similar tragedies”

Abdullahi added, “Calling on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue state, as suggested by the CBCN, is condemnable.

“The current situation in Benue, as grave as it is, does not call for imposition of state of emergency.

“If state of emergency is the solution, why was it not imposed on Zamfara or Katsina or Borno states where hundreds of people have either been killed or abducted by criminal elements?

“If a state of emergency was not imposed on these states, why is the CBCN advocating for it in Benue state.

“The position of the CBCN smacks of partisan politics. It seems they are being sponsored by those opposed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to undermine his efforts at addressing the crisis.”

Abdullahi said men of God are men of integrity and should not allow themselves to be used by politicians bent at undermining the Benue governor.

“We are of the view that focus should be on strengthening security architecture, enhancing local conflict resolution mechanisms, and promoting inclusive dialogue among all ethnic and religious groups.

Speaking further, he said, “We agree that injustice must never be tolerated. However, justice should be pursued with truth, restraint, and responsibility.

“The CBCN, as moral leaders, should help build bridges rather than reinforce stereotypes or propagate divisive narratives.

“While the government must indeed do more, it is incorrect to claim total “inaction.”

“Security agencies have increased deployments in affected regions, while the federal and state governments have initiated dialogues and resettlement programs.

“These efforts may fall short, but discrediting them entirely is neither fair nor productive. Constructive criticism must be accompanied by proposals that foster collective security rather than deepen mistrust.

“We call on the CBCN and other religious institutions to embrace their pivotal role in fostering peace, not panic.

“Let us stand together to demand security and justice while preserving the unity, diversity, and constitutional integrity of Nigeria.”