  • Friday, 6th June, 2025

GOtv Boxing Night Organisers Mourn Nwankpa

Featured | 1 hour ago

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigerian boxing legend, Obisia Nwankpa, who died on Wednesday, aged 75 years.

In a statement released on Thursday,  Flykite described the former African and Commonwealth boxing champion as a towering figure in Nigerian sports whose legacy transcended the ring.

“Obisia Nwankpa was more than a champion; he was an inspiration to generations of Nigerian boxers and sports enthusiasts,” the statement read. “His contributions to the development of boxing in Nigeria remain indelible. We beseech the Almighty to comfort his family”

Flykite noted that Nwankpa’s unwavering support for grassroots boxing initiatives played a pivotal role in the success of GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search. He was a talent judge and coach at the latter.

 “He believed in the future of Nigerian boxing and worked tirelessly to ensure young fighters had a platform to shine. He was a great man whose passion for the sport was matched only by his humility and integrity,” the statement added. 

Fondly called “Golden Gloves,” Nwankpa was a trailblazer in Nigerian boxing. He represented Nigeria at the 1972 Olympic Games and went on to win numerous international titles during a stellar professional career. Following his retirement, he became a coach and administrator, nurturing young talents and championing the sport’s revival in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.