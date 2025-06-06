FrieslandCampina WAMCO to Launch Dairy Academy

Vanessa Obioha

At the 2025 World Milk Day Conference in Abuja, organized by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in partnership with dairy stakeholders and national institutions, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC announced plans to establish a Dairy Academy in collaboration with the ministry. The announcement was made by Roger Adou, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and is designed to strengthen local capacity and expand Nigeria’s dairy sector sustainably.

“Our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development on the Dairy Academy builds on our long-term commitment to transform Nigeria’s dairy value chain,” said Adou. “Empowering farmers with knowledge, modern technology, and sustainable practices is essential to building a self-sufficient dairy sector. FrieslandCampina WAMCO is committed to making affordable, high-quality milk accessible to every household.”

The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, emphasized that the Dairy Academy will serve as a national resource for empowering rural farmers to improve milk quality and yield as well as provide sustainable employment opportunities.

The proposed Dairy Academy will be located on 20-hectare plots at Maya Farm in Oyo State, owned by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, and will serve as a specialized training hub for dairy farmers and service providers. The academy will deliver modern training in dairy farming, milk hygiene, animal health, and climate-smart agriculture.

The Dairy Academy will also offer flexible courses alongside an intensive Artificial Insemination (AI) course. To facilitate effective learning, the facility will be equipped with a 200-seat training hall, a laboratory, cow sheds, hay barns, silage storage, and essential farm machinery, including tractors, boom sprayers, harvesters, and manure spreaders.

“The establishment of a Dairy Academy represents a major leap forward in building the technical competencies and business knowledge of dairy farmers,” added the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Ore Famurewa. “We are committed to developing Nigeria into a centre of dairy excellence through sustainable backward integration and strategic partnerships.”

FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development model remains a prime example to accelerate a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2010, the initiative has expanded across seven (7) states; Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Today, over 15,000 farmers are part of the network including women and youth who have been trained. 30 milk collection centres have been established to improve milk aggregation and cold chain reliability, with daily milk collection exceeding 40,000 litres at peak period.

The company has prioritized veterinary health in collaboration with state agricultural authorities and the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, resulting in over 10,000 cattle vaccinations across host communities. Its investment in breed improvement is evident in the birth of more than 900 Girolando crossbreed calves to date, an important step toward increasing local yields.

Launched in April 2021, the Value4Dairy Consortium, the first business partner model of its kind in Nigeria, established three dairy zones in Oyo, Osun, and Abuja. Through this consortium, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and its partners have executed over 1,351 artificial inseminations with a 65% success rate.

More than 3,300 farmers have been trained in Good Dairy Farming Practices (GDFP), and the initiative has facilitated the construction of three additional milk collection centres, 15 solar-powered coolers for fresh milk collection and 23 solar powered boreholes to support dairy hygiene. Furthermore, the company has partnered with over 25 smallholder dairy farmers to support key initiatives in breed improvement, feed and pasture development.

As part of this initiative, more than 10 farmers have each been allocated 5-hectare plots or more for pasture cultivation at the Fashola Hub within the 300-hectare development land allocated to FrieslandCampina WAMCO in Oyo.