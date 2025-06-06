At Inauguration of Lekki Sea Port Access Road, Tinubu Pledges More Funds for Infrastructure Devt

•Charges govs, relevant agencies to implement ban on all forms of dredging within 10kms of federal bridges nationwide

•Inaugurates Lekki deep sea port road

•Flags off section two of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

•Dangote’s firms to spend N900bn on eight road projects

•Kalu discloses Lekki deep sea port to generate over $201bn, create over 169,000 Jobs

Deji Elumoye, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu has promised that more funds would be committed to nation’s infrastructure development and therefore urged governors to collaborate with the federal government to align building approvals.

The president, who spoke at the inauguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant yesterday in Lagos, said proper approval alignment between subnational and federal governments would facilitate the construction of major roads and bridges across the country.

He said, “I have directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Surveyor General of the federation to work more closely with the governors.”

President Tinubu reiterated that aligning state approvals with the federal government would reduce the burden of compensation and delays in actualising people-oriented projects.

“Please, my dear governors, let’s work together. Don’t give planning approvals without collaboration with the Surveyor General and the Ministry of Works. I am appealing to you to realise the same development goal.

“Let me emphasise the ban by the Federal Government of Nigeria on any dredging within a 10km radius of all our Bridges nationwide. I appeal to all governors, relevant agencies, and security agencies to implement this ban immediately,” he said.

The ceremony came five days after the President inaugurated Phase 1 of Section One of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, also in Lagos.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Works, Messrs Hitech Construction Company Limited, Messrs Dangote Industries Limited, BUA and all contractors involved in the country’s road development, saying his administration was committed to building enduring infrastructure nationwide.

He dismissed critics of the government’s legacy projects for being ignorant about how the government awarded the legacy roads to contractors.

According to him, “It is necessary to note that the Federal Executive Council approved our Legacy Projects to be procured, awarded and constructed in sections. The completed 30 km segment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is part of the 47.7 km, six-lane Section I contract, not a wholesale 750 km contract, as some have suggested.

“No contractor has been awarded the entire corridor. Our approach has been systematic, transparent, and section-based. The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway envisioned 47 years ago under the Shagari administration, is another legacy project we have revived.

“This corridor – spanning Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos – holds immense potential for agriculture, trade, and industrialisation.

“It connects over 58 dams, vast arable farmlands, and trade routes to our West African neighbours and offers great promise for windmill energy generation.

“Construction is well underway. In Kebbi, we have completed over 10 km of the 258 km three-lane carriageway, and today we flag off the second carriageway. This section is the longest in all our Legacy Projects.

“In Sokoto, work has begun on the 120 km 2single-carriageway by three lanes from Illela. I understand that over 10km of this project is already completed. Today, we shall be flagging off the second carriageway of 120km with three lanes.

“Work is also at an advanced stage in this section. More sections are being designed for procurement and award within the whole length of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. On my way here, I witnessed significant progress at Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, with over 10 km of the 55 km stretch already completed.

“I am also pleased to report ongoing works in the Cross River and Akwa Ibom sections and have directed that more segments be designed and procured. The Trans-Sahara Trade Route, another visionary project, is advancing steadily. It will connect Calabar to Abuja via Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa.”

President Tinubu said he had directed accelerated design on the 4th Legacy Project of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi and Gombe corridor to enable procurement to start.

“Let me assure you that with God on our side, we shall complete these projects and deploy them for the economic benefit of our nation,” he said.

Other projects inaugurated virtually by the President included Yakasai to Zalli Road, Kano State (CCECC), Shendam Bridge, Plateau State (Triacta), Kwanar-Hadejia Section II (82km), Kano/Jigawa States (CCECC), Jimeta Bridge, Adamawa State (Triacta), Ilobu-Erinle Road, Kwara/Osun States (IAC) and Cham-Numan Bridge, Adamawa State (CGC).

President Tinubu also flagged off the following projects for construction: Section I Phase IB-120km of Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in Sokoto State; construction of Section II Phase 2 B-258 km of Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in Kebbi State; construction of Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway (Section II)-55km in Lagos to Ogun State Border; rehabilitation of Zaria-Hunkuyi to Daya Road (Sections I, II & III) 152.67km in Kaduna/Kano States and reconstruction of Dikwa – Gamboru – Ngala Road – 49.55km in Borno State.

He equally flagged off the completion of the dualisation of the Kano–Maiduguri Road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno States; 100.95km, construction of Maiduguri Ring Road – 108km, construction of Kano Northern Bypass Road in Kano State, – 74km; construction of 7th Axial Road at Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos State to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State– 25km by 6-lane and completion of rehabilitation of Lokoja – Benin road on rigid pavement.

Other roads were the dualisation of Oyo—Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State, 104km; the dualisation of Kano—Daura—Kongolam in Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States, 264km –BUA Tax Credit; and the reconstruction of Bama–Banki Road in Borno State, 49.15 km Dangote Tax Credit.

The president thanked the ‘four wise men of the private sector’ in the persons of Jim Ovia, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Aliko Dangote, for contributing to Nigeria’s economy and also commended the Minister of Works, Umahi, Roland and Gilbert Chagoury, and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Tinubu thanked Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his interest in developing the country through continuous investments.

“Having inspected the Dangote refinery, which is a great point of reference, a great phenomenon of our time and a massive investment, I want to thank Aliko Dangote.

“I am happy that the Deep Sea Port I initiated as Governor of Lagos State is a huge success today. Users save vast amounts of money using this port because they no longer need to trans-ship their goods.

“I commend the quality of the access road done by Messrs Dangote Industries Limited on our Tax Credit Road programme and the subcontractor, Messrs Hitech Construction Company Limited.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, thanked the President for removing the subsidy, which had translated into increased allocations to the states for health, education, and infrastructure investments.

Sani assured the President of the sub-national collaboration to improve infrastructure nationwide.

Dangote, thanked Tinubu for envisioning and implementing the Lekki Deep Sea Port project and assured him of the private sector’s support for expanding infrastructure nationwide.

Africa’s richest, however, announced that his businesses would be spending about N900 billion on eight critical road infrastructure projects across the country, leveraging the enabling and creative policies of the Tinubu administration.

Dangote also disclosed that his conglomerate has paid over N402 billion in total as taxes to the government in 2024.

The billionaire businessman said the Deep Sea Concrete Lekki-Epe Road, which was unveiled by the president was one of the eight projects totaling about 500 kilometres spread through the country.

He added that the Industrial Complex was one of several key initiatives by the Dangote Group in support of the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which was focused on transforming Nigeria into a manufacturing hub of Africa.

The businessman emphasised that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Complex was in many ways the president’s brainchild.

He added the Lekki Free Trade Zone was established during Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State, saying, “Today, you are witnessing the tangible fruits of that vision. What you have seen today is just nothing. We are just starting.”

With the president’s courageous and visionary leadership, Dangote said Nigeria has made steady progress across various sectors of the economy and society, in pursuit of the high expectations of the citizens, aligned with the guiding principles of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Dangote, one of Tinubu’s administration’s most transformative initiatives was the historic Naira-for-crude policy, which he said “stands out as a clear testament to your administration’s commitment to economic recovery and national sovereignty.”

This bold policy, he noted, has enabled him and his team at Dangote Petroleum Refinery to reduce product prices consistently and guarantee availability for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

He said: “It has helped significantly in stabilising the prices of petrol, diesel, Jet A-1, LPG and polypropylene to their lowest level ever. The effect of this development is the stabilisation of our currency – a critical element in the development of economic policy and budgeting by businesses.

“Also commendable is the ‘Nigeria First Policy’ recently introduced by your administration, which aims to drastically reduce the reliance on foreign goods and services, prioritizing local patronage in investment decisions, business operations and consumption habits.

“This aligns with our Group’s corporate vision of producing what we consume, to promote self-sufficiency in meeting the basic needs of our people.”

He told the president that importation meant import of poverty and export of jobs, noting that, “This further strengthens your Nigeria-First vision. Without this, your vision for a trillion-dollar economy for Nigeria will not be achievable. We are ready to partner the federal government in this regard and in other areas of our national needs.”

Dubbing Tinubu as the Asiwaju of Nigeria and Africa, Dangote said the Nigerian leader has led from the front, delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

From the president’s inaugural address in May 2023, where he made the courageous policy pronouncement to remove the costly fuel subsidy, Dangote said Tinubu has directed a team of technocrats and reform-minded experts with clarity and purpose to execute these reforms.

He specifically commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, whom he described as the Lion for helping the president in his reform initiatives.

Dangote said: “Your leadership has been both decisive and reassuring, and your actions have reignited hope for a prosperous Nigeria for today and the future. From the very start of your administration, Your Excellency has worked tirelessly to foster an enabling environment for private sector-led growth.

“This vision has given rise to far-reaching reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector; the drive to increase crude oil production; the unification of the naira exchange rate; the presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative and the ongoing comprehensive overhaul of the tax regime.

“Through the enabling and creative policies of Your Excellency’s administration, the Dangote Group will be expending about N900 billion on eight road infrastructure projects. The Deep-Sea Concrete Lekki-Epe Road which you are commissioning today is one of them, all 8 projects totaling about 500km are spread-out through the country.

“This Industrial Complex is one of several key initiatives by the Dangote Group in support of the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on transforming Nigeria into a manufacturing hub of Africa.”

He said the objective of his group was to produce domestically, goods that have historically been imported, despite the country’s abundant natural resources.

He said now, the company has reversed the tide, noting that the group’s consistent investment in cement manufacturing made Nigeria self-sufficient in that sector, ending cement importation and turning the country into a net exporter.

He announced that by next year, most of the cement consumed in West Africa will be produced in Nigeria.

Dangote said the group achieved the same feat in fertiliser production as Nigeria is now self-sufficient and exports the surplus, thereby generating valuable foreign exchange.

“We have also commenced exportation of refined petroleum products to several countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

“The refinery offers tremendous benefits to our economy and our people. First, beyond ensuring a steady supply of high-quality fuels for the transportation sector; it also provides three critical raw materials to a range of industries – including plastics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, packaging, construction, and many others.

“Second, while the refinery and its ancillary operations will generate significant employment opportunities, the broader downstream value chain will absorb even more labour, providing jobs for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians,” Dangote said.

As Nigeria stood at the threshold of a new industrial era, the richest black man said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex symbolised not only the fulfilment of a bold vision, but also the immense potential of what could be achieved when private enterprise and purposeful government leadership work in tandem.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation, supporting your administration’s efforts to build a self-reliant, globally competitive nation. We have remained Nigeria’s highest tax-paying company, having paid over N402 billion in different taxes in 2024.

“With continued collaboration and shared resolve, we are confident that the journey ahead will usher in even greater opportunities for our people and our country under your courageous and visionary leadership,” Dangote added.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of theHouse of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, underscored the role of infrastructure in boosting national economic progress and fostering unity.

Addressing the audience at the commissioning ceremony, Kalu stressed how such developments were instrumental in linking the nation and stimulating growth.

According to a statement by his Chief press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said the Lekki Deep Sea Port was expected to yield over $201 billion in revenues and provide upwards of 169,000 job opportunities.

He emphasised that the road was just one among numerous infrastructure ventures initiated by the Tinubu administration, which included a range of strategically important developments nationwide.

One of such projects, he said, was the extensive Kano-Maiduguri corridor, which stretches for more than 500 kilometers.

He stated: “These roads being inaugurated today are more than transportation channels—they are lifelines that connect regions, empower farmers by linking them to markets, provide young people with access to opportunities, and unite communities across the country.”

Kalu also highlighted the significance of the Kano–Maiduguri road, describing it as essential to over 60 million citizens in six Nigerian states and a crucial trade route connecting Nigeria with the Lake Chad Basin.

He explained that the Maiduguri Ring Road would ease traffic congestion, improve city mobility, and contribute to Borno State’s recovery after conflict.

Adding that the Kano Northern Bypass serves as a vital relief route that handles over 1,000 trailers daily, many destined for neighboring countries such as Niger and Chad.

Kalu, who referenced other key projects recently commissioned by Tinubu, reiterated that infrastructure served not only economic purposes but also plays a central role in promoting national unity and integration.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Abia, Alex Otti; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang; and Borno, Babagana Zulum.

However, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was absent but his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamsat was present.

Other high-profile guests at the event were Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Dapo Segun.