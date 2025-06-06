Air Peace Ambassadors Pay Condolence Visit to Christian Chukwu’s Family

Chinedu Eze

A high-powered delegation of Nigerian football legends and Air Peace Ambassadors, led by former football star and Olympian Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, paid a solemn condolence visit to the family of the late Christian Chukwu in Enugu on Wednesday.

The visit was a tribute to the late football icon, fondly known as “Chairman,” who passed away recently.

The delegation, which included distinguished members of the 1976 Montreal Olympics contingent, the victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations squad, and the 1994 Super Eagles team that Chukwu once coached, gathered to honor the memory of one of Nigeria’s most revered sportsmen.

Among the delegates were Dr. Felix Owolabi MON; Dr. Bruce Ijirigho; Dr. Godwin Obasogie; Mr. Charlton Ehizuelen; Mr. Uche Okechukwu MON; Sylvanus Okpala MON, OON; and Mr. Frank Onwuachi MON.

They were warmly received by the children, family members, and loved ones of the late football icon.

In a heartfelt address, Dr. Femi Adegbite, speaking on behalf of the delegation, described the visit as symbolic of three generations of Nigerian Olympians and national team players — a small but powerful representation of footballers across the country who had either played alongside Chukwu or served under him.

Adegbite also emphasized that the visit was made possible by the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, who facilitated the entire trip.

He recalled how Dr. Onyema had, two years ago, brought together Nigerian Olympians in Lagos and celebrated them in a manner never before seen in the country.

The delegation consoled the widow and family, assuring them of Dr. Onyema’s continued support, as well as that of the wider community of Olympians and football veterans. They also pledged their commitment to supporting the burial arrangements and preserving Chukwu’s enduring legacy.

The visit also included a courtesy stop to see veteran goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala MON in Enugu, and potentially to pay homage to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The late Christian Chukwu, a captain, coach, and mentor, remains a towering figure in Nigeria’s football history. Today’s visit by his colleagues and admirers from across generations reinforces just how deeply he was loved and how greatly he will be missed.