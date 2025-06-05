Pink Fleur Debuts, Calls on Govt to Prioritize Role in National Devt

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Pink Fleur, a Nigerian fashion entity, has called on the government at all levels to prioritize contributions of the industry towards increasing the country’s GDP through entrepreneurial skills, cultural expression, tourism, as well as innovation and creativity.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the exclusive private viewing of the “Noor Collection” and official launch of Pink Fleur, Founder, Ms. Zainab Salihijo, said this has become necessary as those in the fashion industry are not mere tailors, but individuals and groups contributing a significant quota to national development.

The platform which she said goes beyond showcasing exquisite designs also serves as powerful platform to advocate for the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and the crucial role of small and medium businesses in national development.

Addressing the patronage of Nigerian-made goods, Salihijo expressed confidence, noting that Nigerians have greatly embraced made in Nigeria clothing.

She revealed that for this reason and the craftsmanship imbued in Nigerian fashion, as well as the dedication and ingenuity that goes into it, there’s a big demand and lucrative market for the brands abroad.

She said: “I enjoy being an entrepreneur because you’re able to share your knowledge with other people. You’re able to grow other people and you’re able to empower others as well.

“I would like to appeal to the government to start taking entrepreneurs seriously. And not just think of us as just tailors. I mean, we’re doing a lot. We’re empowering a lot of artisans in Nigeria. And we’re providing jobs for them. So, we should be given opportunities, and people should invest in us and see what we’re doing.”

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Events, Atika Ajanah reiterated the administration’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurial growth, particularly among youth and women.

She noted ongoing government’s initiatives aimed at bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), emphasizing that businesses like Pink Fleur are rapidly transcending the “small-scale” label.

“The enabling environment is actually a first of all. Let me put that straight, under this administration, because I work with the presidency, and I can assure you that the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Human Affairs, and Ministry of Youth Development have been doing a lot to encourage young entrepreneurs. We have a lot of programs out there.”

Pink Fleur is a clothing brand that has been in existence since 2013 and is called “The Noor Collection” with inspiration from the light that comes from the sunrise.