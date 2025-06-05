First Bank Partners Abeokuta Golf Club on OBJ Tournament

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has confirmed its sponsorship of the seventh edition of OBJ Golf Tournament, scheduled to hold at the Abeokuta Golf Club on Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

Put together in honour of former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his laudable roles in socio-economic and political development of the country, the Bank says the sponsorship is a proof of its unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Nigeria under its First@Sports initiative.

The event which is already generating lots of interests within the golf community is one of the most regular golf tournaments in the club.

As preparations for the event gathers momentum, Captain of the Club, Sunday Ajiboye says all necessary arrangements at making sure the event goes as planned have been put in place while promising a fun filled atmosphere during the event.

This auspicious event is where golfing stars are made and the game enjoyed to its fullest. We promised unparallel experience, making this edition the best yet, Ajiboye said.

Over the years, First Bank has been a driving force in the promotion of sports in the country, and this is evident in its legacy sports initiative, which includes Golf, Polo and Tennis.

The famous Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championships which has been sponsored for well over 63-years is a testimony to the Banks dedication to the development of golf in Nigeria.

The OBJ Golf tournament which debuted in 2015 has run for seven years with First Bank providing the funding.

Organized by Abeokuta Golf Club, 2025 OBJ Golf Tournament will feature Professional and amateur golfers drawn from across the country.