Active Internet SubscribersHit 141m as GSM Technology Maintains Connectivity Lead

Emma Okonji

The total number of active subscribersutilising data internet services across various technology platforms offered by licensed service providers, reached 141,985,207as at April 2025, according to the latest statistics on internet subscribers’ data, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Among the various technology platforms such as GSM technology, Fixed Wired technology, Wired/Wireless technology and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, through which the licensed service provider offer internet services, the GSM technology maintains the highest number of connected subscribers, which is put at 141,471,371, out of a total of 141,985,207 connected subscribers, as at April 2025.

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of the NCC, GSM technology has maintained the leading position in terms of internet connectivity in the last one year.

Analysis of the numbers showed that in June 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 136, 497,384, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 135,942,275, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 262,126 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 7,281 internet connections.

In July 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 134, 989,229, but connectivity from the GSM technology alone was 134,435,733, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 259,734 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 8,060 internet connections.

In August 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 131, 440,663, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 130,946,321, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 199,960 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 8,680 internet connections.

In September 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 132, 907,001, but connectivity from the GSM technology alone was 132,406,212, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 205,634 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 9,453 internet connections.

In October 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 134, 787,935, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 134,279,501, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 212,071 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 10,661 internet connections.

In November 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 136, 540,403, but connectivity from the GSM technology alone was 136,032,598, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 210,364 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 11,739 internet connections.

In December 2024, the total number internet subscribers was 139, 282,108, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 138,774,972, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 208,565 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 12,869 internet connections.

In January 2025, the total number internet subscribers was 142, 161,409, but connectivity from the GSM technology alone was 141,655,587, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 206,067 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 14,053 internet connections.

In February 2025, the total number internet subscribers was 141, 250,113, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 140,741,377, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 207,644 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 15,390 internet connections.

In March 2025, the total number internet subscribers was 142, 053,537, but connectivity from the GSM technology alone was 141,541,831, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 208,482 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 17,522 internet connections.

In April 2025, the total number internet subscribers was 141, 985,207, but connectivity via the GSM technology alone was 141,471,371, while Wired/Wireless technology had 285,702 internet connections, VoIP had 210,959 internet connections and Fixed Wired technology had 17,175 internet connections.