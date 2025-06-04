Rite Foods Donates Educational Materials to 2,000 Pupils in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, and in celebration of Children’s Day, Rite Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading food and beverage companies, donated educational materials to 2,000 pupils in 10 schools across Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja.

The materials include school bags and exercise books designed to support pupils in underserved communities on their academic journey.

The donations were made during visits to schools in Ososa (Ijebu-Ode), Ogun State, and the Oworonshoki area of Lagos. The initiative aims to enhance the academic experience of the pupils and boost their commitment to education as future leaders.

In line with its sustainability goals, Rite Foods produced school bags using recycled nylon waste generated from its product packaging, such as labels from Fearless Energy Drinks, Bigi Water and Soft Drinks, and sausage wrappers.

This not only reduces environmental waste but also teaches children the value of recycling and circular economy practices.

In Ososa, beneficiaries included pupils from Moslem Primary School, St. Thomas Catholic Primary School, and St. John’s Anglican Primary School.

In Lagos, the Rite Foods team visited Oworonshoki Nursery and Primary School, Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Ayeroju Nursery and Primary School, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary School, and Muslim Nursery and Primary School in Kosofe Local Government Area.

Each event included a funfair and refreshments. It also featured an interactive session, educating pupils on sustainability and the importance of recycling packaging waste into useful products, such as school bags.

Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods, emphasised the significance of investing in children’s education.

“Our CSR programme is symbolic of the role children play in nation-building. By encouraging education and sustainability, we are shaping a generation that understands the value of learning and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Also, Ismail Ganiyu, Head of Human Resources at Rite Foods, noted, “As part of our commitment to education and youth development, we’re proud to support our future leaders with materials that aid their academic growth.”

Dr. Chinedu Azih, Managing Director of Kazih Kits, Rite Foods’ technical partners in producing the bags, described the initiative as a testament to what can be achieved when corporate leadership aligns with grassroots innovation.

“Turning waste into hope for 2,000 children is both impactful and inspiring,” stated Azih.

Azih highlighted the project’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs4): Quality Education, SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Leaders of the schools and local education authorities commended the donor for its thoughtful gesture, noting that the initiative eases the financial burden on parents and supports pupils’ academic performance.

Idris Mukaila Olakunle, Head Teacher of Moslem Primary School, Ososa, lauded the company’s generosity and wished them continued success. Kehinde Dare, Chairman of the School-Based Management Committee, Kosofe LGA, stated that Rite Foods’ action demonstrates a genuine concern for the educational development of Nigerian children.