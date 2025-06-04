  • Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

MTN Nigeria Targets Grassroots Digital Empowerment with 2025 Y’ello Care Campaign

Life & Style | 5 minutes ago

Vanessa Obioha

MTN Nigeria has officially kicked off the 2025 edition of its annual employee volunteerism initiative, 21 Days of Y’ello Care, with a renewed focus on bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

This year’s campaign, themed “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools,” runs from June 1 to June 21 and aims to address persistent barriers to digital access and connectivity across the country.

The initiative launched on Sunday, June 1, with employee-led training sessions across various locations in Lagos. MTN staff volunteered their time and expertise to deliver workshops in key areas such as digital marketing, personal branding, and employability skills, empowering participants with tools for success in the digital economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held in Lagos, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria emphasized the company’s commitment to social impact, “Y’ello Care matters to us because we’re a digital company and we’re operating in an environment where there are so many needs. At MTN Nigeria, we care, and we want to show our direct connection and responsibility to the communities we operate in.”

As part of the campaign, MTN Nigeria will implement a range of grassroots projects designed to foster digital inclusion. These include equipping schools and community youth centres with devices, digital literacy workshops, deployment of community Wi-Fi access points, support for digital entrepreneurship and the establishment of an all-in-one Y’ello Pods across the country that will provide a digital hub for learning and support financial inclusion.

Now in its 18th year, Y’ello Care is MTN’s flagship Group-wide employee volunteering initiative. It encourages staff to contribute their time and skills to initiatives that drive positive change in their communities.

In 2024, Y’ello Care volunteers notably reconstructed a school block at Iwerekun Community High School, Lakowe, restoring hope and improving learning conditions for students and teachers alike.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.