MTN Nigeria Targets Grassroots Digital Empowerment with 2025 Y’ello Care Campaign

Vanessa Obioha

MTN Nigeria has officially kicked off the 2025 edition of its annual employee volunteerism initiative, 21 Days of Y’ello Care, with a renewed focus on bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

This year’s campaign, themed “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools,” runs from June 1 to June 21 and aims to address persistent barriers to digital access and connectivity across the country.

The initiative launched on Sunday, June 1, with employee-led training sessions across various locations in Lagos. MTN staff volunteered their time and expertise to deliver workshops in key areas such as digital marketing, personal branding, and employability skills, empowering participants with tools for success in the digital economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held in Lagos, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria emphasized the company’s commitment to social impact, “Y’ello Care matters to us because we’re a digital company and we’re operating in an environment where there are so many needs. At MTN Nigeria, we care, and we want to show our direct connection and responsibility to the communities we operate in.”

As part of the campaign, MTN Nigeria will implement a range of grassroots projects designed to foster digital inclusion. These include equipping schools and community youth centres with devices, digital literacy workshops, deployment of community Wi-Fi access points, support for digital entrepreneurship and the establishment of an all-in-one Y’ello Pods across the country that will provide a digital hub for learning and support financial inclusion.

Now in its 18th year, Y’ello Care is MTN’s flagship Group-wide employee volunteering initiative. It encourages staff to contribute their time and skills to initiatives that drive positive change in their communities.

In 2024, Y’ello Care volunteers notably reconstructed a school block at Iwerekun Community High School, Lakowe, restoring hope and improving learning conditions for students and teachers alike.