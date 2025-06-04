Judicial Workers Call Off Indefinite Strike over New Salary

Alex Enumahin Abuja





After two days of grounding activities across federal courts in the country, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called-off its indefinite strike to press for the payment of the N70,000 new national minimum wage, and the 25/35 percent salary increase for workers under the consolidated public service salary structure.

The decision, it was learnt, was to enable the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice KudiratKekere-Ekun intervene and ensure speedy resolution of the issues.

According to a communique, the decision to end the industrial action was reached at a meeting by JUSUN leadership and representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and other relevant stakeholders on Tuesday.

Part of the communique read: “After long deliberations upon issues that led to the declaration of industrial action by JUSUN on June 2, 2025, the following agreement was reached:

“That the JUSUN oblige the noble intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice KudiratKekere-Ekun, Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad MaigariDingyadi, NLC and other stakeholders.

“To give the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the relevant stakeholders time to ensure the Federal Government of Nigeria releases funds to the Judiciary within the period of one month.”

Members also agreed for the immediate implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, 25 / 35% salary increase and 5 months wage award and the arrears, upon the release of the funds to the Judiciary, and in line with JUSUN’s demand.

“Consequent upon the commitment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, JUSUN and its organs after due consideration agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial strike action.

“With this development, members of staff are hereby directed to resume work tomorrow Wednesday 4 June 2025”, the communique added.

Those who signed the communique included; JUSUN’s National Vice President, National Assistant Financial Secretary, Chairman Federal Judicial Service Commission, Chairman, Court of Appeal, Chairman, Federal High Court, Chairman, National Industrial Court, Chairman, National Judicial Institute, Chairman, FCT High Court, Chairman, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, Chairman, Customary Court of Appeal and Chairman FCT Judicial Service Commission.

Federal courts across the country were grounded on Monday and Tuesday, when angry members of JUSUN locked judges, court staff, lawyers, litigants and other court users from accessing the courts.

The impact of the industrial action no doubt would impact negatively on justice delivery and occasioned a huge cost on litigants and lawyers, who usually attend proceedings from outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Besides, courts would now have to find new dates for cases listed for hearing in the two days the courts did not sit.

Some of the cases that suffered from the industrial action included the scheduled arraignment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on a three-count charge bordering on criminal defamation.

The charge filed by the federal government has since being receiving strong condemnation from some members of the public as well as legal practitioners.

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday May 3, before Justice C. N. Oji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja.

Recall that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is currently challenging her alleged unlawful suspension at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Senate had suspended her on March 5, for allegedly violating the red chamber’s rules, which she disagreed, rather accusing the Senate President, GodswillAkpabio of abuse of office as well as sexual harassment.