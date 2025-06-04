Hygiene: NGO Provides 450 Menstrual Packages for School Girls in FCT

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Development Initiative for Youth Excellence, Progress, and Stability, has provided 450 girls across 20 schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with menstrual packages, including pads, tissue paper, toothpaste and food.

The organisation also sought government’s support in providing affordable menstrual products for girls, particularly those in underserved communities.

The programme convener, Ambassador Courage Chigere Uchechi, who spoke at the menstrual hygiene awareness event, to commemorate the 2025 World Menstrual Hygiene Day, in Abuja, described menstrual hygiene as a critical aspect of girls‘ health and education.

Uchechi noted that many girls in Nigeria miss school during their menstrual periods due to lack of access to affordable menstrual products.

This she added can lead to poor academic performance, increased dropout rates, and long-term consequences for their health and well-being.

“Training a girl-child is crucial for nation-building, and menstrual hygiene is essential for women‘s health and reproduction. We currently work with 20 schools and almost 450 girls, providing them with menstrual packages, including pads, tissue paper, toothpaste, and food.

“We have been running a menstrual health hygiene programme for seven years, targeting schools in various states, including Lagos, Abia, Imo, and Abuja.

The convener called on the government and stakeholders at various levels to provide subsidies or funding to make menstrual products more affordable and accessible to girls and to support non-governmental organisations working on menstrual health hygiene.

In her keynote, Dr. Anto Lecky, stated that menstrual period is not a stigma, but a medical definition of being a woman. “Behind our menstrual hygiene, we must take care of other forms of health, such as inner health. Women should be proud of their menstrual cycle and be confident in themselves,” she said.

A wellness wdvocate, Neme Conan-Orisakwe, explained that irregular menstrual cycles can be a sign of a larger health issue, adding that girls and women must know their menstrual cycles and report any irregularities to their doctor. She stated that painful periods can also be a sign of an underlying health issue.

“Women should not hesitate to speak to a doctor if they experience severe menstrual cramps or other symptoms, as early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent long-term health consequences,” she said.