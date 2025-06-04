Deputy Governor Lauds Oando Foundation for Supporting Education Access in Plateau State

In a show of support for public-private sector-led interventions in education, the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Josephine Piyo, has commended Oando Foundation, for its ongoing commitment to reintegrate out-of-school children through its LEARNOVATE-FLIP (Foundational Learning Improvement Programme) initiative.

Speaking during the official handover of back-to-school materials in Jos, Piyo described the intervention as a vital support for children who have been excluded from educational opportunities, aligning with the state’s commitment to expand access to inclusive and equitable basic education.

“Today marks a significant step in our collective efforts to improve the quality of education in Plateau State. It is heartwarming to witness the commitment of organisations like the Oando Foundation in supporting the education sector. Education is the key to unlocking the potential of every child and paving the way for a brighter future. By providing back-to-school learning materials to enroll out-of-school children, we are giving them the tools to succeed in life. I express my gratitude to the Oando Foundation for their generous support in organising this event. Their dedication to promoting education and empowering communities is truly commendable. This distribution of learning materials will have a profound impact, not only enhancing learning, but also instilling a sense of confidence and belonging in every child reached,” she said.

The foundation donated more than 1,000 back to school kits to newly enrolled out-of-school children across communities in Jos North and Mangu Local Government Areas in the state under its LEARNOVATE-FLIP programme. Each kit contains backpacks, stationery sets, exercise books, handwriting books, school uniforms, and sandals, aimed at improving school readiness and supporting learning continuity for vulnerable children.

The Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, said: “Education is fundamental – and as a foundation committed to social impact, we believe it’s our responsibility to complement government efforts where it matters most. Since 2023, our work has been anchored on the LEARNOVATE strategy, with a strong focus on improving foundational literacy and numeracy. When a child gains basic reading and math skills early, it doesn’t just prepare them for the next grade – it sets them up for lifelong learning. But we also know that too many children, especially those on the margins of society, are being left behind.

Under the LEARNOVATE-FLIP programme, we’re not only supporting children already in school – we’re also working to identify and reintegrate out-of-school children into the formal education system. What you’re seeing today in Plateau State is a direct result of that effort. Over 4,000 children have been mobilized so far and integrated into formal education across Plateau, Sokoto, and Ebonyi States. What we are doing is to provide basic resources and support, and we are committed to ensuring every child succeeds.”

Through the LEARNOVATE-FLIP intervention, the foundation is addressing learning poverty by equipping early-grade learners with the tools they need to succeed academically, while creating an enabling environment that encourages school retention.

Launched in 2024, LEARNOVATE-FLIP is designed to improve foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes among primary school learners across four states: Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa. Anchored on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, the LEARNOVATE-FLIP initiative adopts a holistic approach that integrates early-grade reading strategies and remedial instruction to strengthen core academic skills in underserved communities. Additionally, by delivering instruction in both mother tongue and English Language, the programme ensures that children build strong reading and comprehension skills from the earliest stages of their education.

The initiative builds on Oando Foundation’s current LEARNOVATE strategy centred around improving foundational learning through innovative approaches and promoting sustainability within educational systems. A key component, learning, focuses on prioritising innovation in education to promote equity and improve learning and skills – targeting in-school children and youth. By leveraging technology and fostering partnerships, LEARNOVATE aims to bridge educational gaps, build future-ready skills and strengthen state and community structures to sustain these improvements.

The programme also aims to empower education officers with the capacity to create more engaging and impactful classroom experiences, ultimately ensuring a more robust and long-lasting improvement in learning outcomes.