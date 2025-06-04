Chelle Defends Osimhen’s Absence from Clash with Russia 

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigeria’s Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has defend why Victor Osimhen will not be on duty on Friday as Super Eagles take on Russia during an international friendly in Moscow.

Speaking shortly after the Nigerian contingent landed in Moscow on Tuesday, Chelle insisted that with Osimhen’s club future uncertain, it was necessary for him to be excused from Friday’s friendly.

“Victor is, for me, the best striker in the world,” began Chelle to the international sporting media.

The former Mali gaffer stressed that the top Nigerian striker had a very tough, challenging season with Galatasaray in Turkiye and needed timeout to sort out his transfer matter.

“For him (Osimhen) it is difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure. The reality is there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100%,” observed the coach.

Chelle however insisted that it was his decision to protect Osimhen. “I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go (and get a transfer move). Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that ( Transfer).”

After the 26-year-old Nigerian star helped Galatasaray to claim the Turkish title, Osimhen is set to return to parent club Napoli.

He scored 37 goals in 41 games during his season-long loan spell in Istanbul.

Osimhen has one year left on his contract in Italy but is expected to leave Naples as he is not part of coach Antonio Conte’s plans.

The Super Eagles overcame fierce local rivals Ghana 2-1 last Wednesday then beat Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the final.

Russia remain banned from competitive internationalsfollowing the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Chelle still expects a challenging encounter as he builds towards the next round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

Those games, at home against Rwanda and away in South Africa, will be crucial as Nigeria look to bridge the six-point gap to Group C leaders Bafana Bafana.

“Russia is a great nation of football,” Chelle said.

“They need to play some international games because (with) the war it is difficult for them. They have lots of great players in their league.

“I think a lot of people will come to watch the game.

“The reality is we work for September, for the next window for the World Cup qualifiers. This is our goal.”