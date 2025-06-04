  • Wednesday, 4th June, 2025

Ajibade’s Brace Earn Falcons Victory over Cameroon

Featured | 52 seconds ago

Super Falcons yesterday defeated Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses 2-0 in an international friendly to serve a reminder to the rest of Africa that the Nigerian ladies are back to claim their position at the top of African women’s football.

The 2-0 against Cameroon  may have been billed as a mere warm-up, but it was anything but cold. Instead, it felt like the first few sparks of something bigger, brighter — a prelude to a potentially thrilling WAFCON campaign.

Nigeria’s confident display against the Indomitable Lionesses further showed that the Falcons are potentially the team to watch out for when the women’s AFCON kicks off  shortly.

Rasheedat Ajibade led from the front, quite literally. Her first goal came from the penalty spot — cool, precise, clinical. But it was her second that really underlined her class.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.