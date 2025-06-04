Ajibade’s Brace Earn Falcons Victory over Cameroon

Super Falcons yesterday defeated Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses 2-0 in an international friendly to serve a reminder to the rest of Africa that the Nigerian ladies are back to claim their position at the top of African women’s football.

The 2-0 against Cameroon may have been billed as a mere warm-up, but it was anything but cold. Instead, it felt like the first few sparks of something bigger, brighter — a prelude to a potentially thrilling WAFCON campaign.

Nigeria’s confident display against the Indomitable Lionesses further showed that the Falcons are potentially the team to watch out for when the women’s AFCON kicks off shortly.

Rasheedat Ajibade led from the front, quite literally. Her first goal came from the penalty spot — cool, precise, clinical. But it was her second that really underlined her class.