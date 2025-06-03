Vitel Wireless Completes Interconnectivity with All Major Network Operators

Oluchi Chibuzort

Nigeria’s first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Vitel Wireless, has broken new ground once again by announcing the successful completion of interconnectivity with all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria.

The firm is the first MVNO to receive a dedicated number series (0712) from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), marking a significant milestone in the country’s telecommunications industry.

With its new feat of completing interconnectivity with all major network operators in Nigeria, all Vitel Wireless subscribers can now make and receive calls with users on MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom (Glo), and 9mobile Nigeria.

The breakthrough also marks the first time an MVNO in the country has successfully interconnected with all the major MNOs, setting a new precedent for Nigeria’s telecom sector.

Following the NCC’s licensing of 46 MVNOs, Vitel Wireless continues to lead the way in establishing a dynamic MVNO sector in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market and most populous nation.

The company has already achieved several historic firsts: the first MVNO issued a numbering plan and national and international routing codes, the first to launch a location awareness network in Africa, and the first to unveil a strategic nationwide rollout plan.

“We are gathering momentum for our big launch,” said Kenneth Emeka Nwabueze, MFR, Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless. We are proud to be showing what’s possible for MVNOs, while also creating a path for others to follow. By leveraging our years of experience in Nigeria’s telecom industry, we are opening up new possibilities where there used to be none.”

Interconnectivity was achieved through a combination of direct fiber connections with some MNOs and indirect routing via third-party providers. This milestone was the result of a collaborative effort involving engineers from Vitel Wireless, Wireless Technology Labs (WTL), and Interconnect Clearinghouse Nigeria (ICN), working closely with engineers from MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

“We wish to thank the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission, for their timely interventions and guidance, which were instrumental in achieving this interconnectivity and bringing the formal launch of the Vitel Wireless nationwide network one step closer to reality,” said Nwabueze.

Vitel Wireless entered a nationwide pilot phase in May 2025, with plans for a full rollout in July 2025, aiming to deliver next-generation mobile services to millions across Nigeria.