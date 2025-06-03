Ododo: BOI Set to Transform Economic Landscape in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Governor UsmanOdodo of Kogi State has disclosed that the presence of the Bank of Industry (BOI) in the state marks the beginning of economic transformation of the state.

Governor Ododo stated this while speaking during the official inauguration of the Bank of Industry complex in GRA Lokoja, yesterday.

He stated that Kogi State is ripe and open for businesses with the commissioning of the Bank of Industry Monday, stressing the state government is ready to do all it takes to strengthen the BOI to facilitate the development of new and existing businesses in the state.

The programme of the Bank of Industry will certainly fit into state’s 32-year development plan because BOI represent local solutions to local challenges.

The governor used the opportunity to applaud the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for making BOI a reality in Kogi State.

He added: “It is my pleasure to witness the epoch-making event. There is no doubt that the future is bright for Kogi people.”

The executive director MSME, Mrs. UgochukwuOkabogu, urged business community in the state to take advantage of the BOI and become entrepreneur. “We are out to industrialize the state” she said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Dr. OlasupoOlusi, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Bank of Industry, said: “It is an honor to be here today in Kogi, the Confluence State – where the Rivers Niger and Benue meet, and where history, resources, and resilience converge.

“Today’s commissioning of the Bank of Industry’s new state office in Kogi is more than the unveiling of a building. It is a clear reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing development finance closer to the people and businesses that power Nigeria’s growth.

“With this launch, Kogi becomes the latest addition to our growing nationwide network of BOI offices, in line with our goal to ensure every state in Nigeria has direct access to our services.

“This presence will enable MSMEs, cooperatives, women- and youth-led businesses, and industrial ventures in the state to grow, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to inclusive economic development”

He added that the commissioning is a key step in delivering on corporate strategy at the Bank of Industry, which focuses on deepening support for MSMEs, expanding access to affordable financing, promoting youth and women entrepreneurship, and strengthening impact in key sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing, the creative economy, and the circular economy.

“With this dedicated office, Kogi State is now better positioned to tap into these strategic pillars. We see this not just as an expansion of infrastructure, but as the beginning of a stronger partnership, one that matches BOI’s resources and technical capacity with the state’s entrepreneurial energy and rich endowments to drive sustainable development.

“Through facilities like the ₦200 billion MSME Intervention Fund and other targeted programs BOI will continue to support businesses that create jobs, stimulate innovation, and add real value to our economy.”