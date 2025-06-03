French Open: Djokovic Ends Norrie’s Run to Advance in Paris

Novak Djokovic ended Cameron Norrie’s encouraging French Open run with a straight-set victory over the Briton to reach the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, bidding for a standalone record 25th Grand Slam singles title, beat Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2.

Norrie, playing in the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time, was looking for another scalp in Paris after stunning 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

However, the world number 81 never seriously looked like causing an upset against the 38-year-old great.

If Norrie had taken his chances – particularly in a second set where he led by a break – it would have applied more pressure on the Serb.

“I was a little bit flat in some moments and I think that was the difference,” said Norrie.

“I don’t see too much evolution with Novak – he’s still not missing tennis balls.”

Sixth seed Djokovic will face third seed Alexander Zverev next – having lost to the German in January’s Australian Open semi-finals after suffering a hamstring injury.

Jack Draper’s loss in four sets to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bubliklater on Monday ended British interest in the singles in Paris.