As ‘Co-Architects of the Future’ Join FIRS Workforce, Adedeji Charges New Recruits to Lead With Integrity, Innovation

A new generation of professionals has formally joined the ranks of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), following a landmark recruitment exercise hailed as one of the most transparent in Nigeria’s public sector.

The induction follows what has been described as one of the most transparent recruitment drives in the history of Nigeria’s public sector, conducted under the FIRS “Work With Us” initiative.

Dr. Adedeji said the new hires represent a major step in his vision of building a “people-driven institution” where 80 per cent of the work is done in-house by FIRS staff.

“Today marks not just the start of your employment, but the beginning of a personal and national journey,” he told the recruits. “Your competence, commitment and values will shape the future of our nation’s fiscal stability.”

He stressed that the transformation underway at the service rests on three pillars—People, Processes and Technology—with people at the core. “Technology is not a substitute for competence,” he noted, “but a catalyst for precision, speed and impact.”

The recruitment process involved a digital screening and virtual interviews across 10 coordinated panels, with FIRS top management selecting the most qualified candidates based on merit, integrity and readiness for public service.

Adedeji said the Service is evolving from a revenue agency to a “strategic enabler of economic resilience” and urged the new inductees to lead with innovation and integrity.

The induction programme will cover tax administration, ethics, digital tools and the FIRS 2025 Roadmap, with the goal of getting recruits ready to deliver on the agency’s reform agenda.

Quoting a Yoruba proverb, Adedeji concluded: “An untrained child will sell the house built,” underscoring the critical role of human capital in sustaining institutional legacy.

Reaffirming the Executive Chairman’s message, Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, said the recruits were indeed “co-architects of our future” and vital to the success of the people-driven transformation underway at FIRS.