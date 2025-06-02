  • Monday, 2nd June, 2025

Saraki: Nigeria Can Surmount Her Problems Through Collective Responsibility

Nigeria | 1 minute ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said the problems bedevilling the nation were surmountable through the right conduct by individuals and collective responsibility of the generality of the populace.

Saraki stated this at  Oko-Irese town  in  Irepodun local government area of Kwara State during the unveiling of the newly constructed Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, Oko-Irese town.

The newly constructed CAC Church was facilitated and financed by a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the town, Hon. David Bamidele.

He said, “It is high time the political office holders changed their attitudes and conduct towards the people that elected them into office in order to bring new lease of life to the masses of the country.”

Saraki stated that, apart from this, the people should also guide their attitudes and shun all forms of actions that may hinder the peace and development of the country.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the CAC within and outside Nigeria for their relentless prayer for the state and the nation.

Represented at the event by Rev. Cornelius Fawenu, Saraki said he would continue to show commitment towards spiritual growth and religious solidification in order to bring peace and development to the state and the nation in general.

He charged the church and the general faith community not to relent in their prayers and guidance.

The former Senate President whose generous donation was announced to the excitement of the congregation, pledged to always support the faith community.

